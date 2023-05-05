Echo Studio review: Better than ever, but is that enough?

This review was originally published on November 10th, 2022, and was updated on May 5th, 2023.

The Echo Studio has been Amazon's most expensive and sophisticated smart speaker since its launch in the fall of 2019. And though many were thinking the e-commerce giant would launch a new generation at the end of 2022, Amazon opted instead to update existing Echo devices with improved spatial audio processing for deeper bass and crisper sounds, plus making a new white version of the speaker.

If you had told me a year ago that I'd have an Echo Studio front and center in my home entertainment system, I would've cackled. But even if we're a HomeKit family with a HomePod Mini, I can't say I was ever against buying an Echo speaker.

The resulting sound quality from the five speakers packed into the device makes both the size and price well worth it.

I welcomed Alexa into my home with the sole purpose of pitting her against Siri to see how the voice assistants performed side by side.

In the end, the Echo Studio has become a staple at the heart of our TV room. It functions as a rich, powerful pseudo-sound bar for the Fire TV, where we all gather to watch movies and shows as a family; it's also our go-to speaker, with Alexa routines to play music and have the smart lights above change colors when the kids say "It's party time!"

Slowly but surely, my home has been filling up with Echo speakers: Echo Dots, Echo Shows, and, as evidenced by the 8-pound Amazon box that arrived several weeks ago, an Echo Studio.

Specifications Dimensions 8.1 inches x 6.9 inches Weight 7.7 ounces Speakers Three 2-inch midrange speakers - One 1-inch tweeter - One 5.25-inch woofer Peak output 330W Audio input 3.5mm or mini-TOSLINK line in Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee Power source Plugin Extra features Dolby Atmos, spatial audio processing, 3D audio, automatic room adaptation, mic mute button

What's new with the Amazon Echo Studio?

The Echo Studio is Amazon's latest high-end smart speaker. It features 3D audio, Dolby Atmos, and high-fidelity sound with built-in Alexa, and doubles as a smart home hub with Zigbee and Matter support to control smart home devices.

1. Out of the box: A white Echo Studio

How the Amazon Echo Studio compares in size with other items. Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Unboxing the gigantic Echo Studio was a task. Listen, I always rag on people for buying things and then complaining about the size when the dimensions are right there in the product description. But this time that was me. The Echo Studio looks like a sleek, full-size speaker, sure. But it is huge. And heavy.

A large footprint isn't a deal breaker for me, however. I also have to give Amazon props for doing away with plastic packaging on this round: The smart speaker came wrapped in a reusable cloth Alexa bag inside of a cardboard box.

The Amazon Echo Studio has four buttons at the top. Maria Diaz/ZDNET

I chose the new Echo Studio color, Glacier White. The new speaker looks clean and stylish, a touch more modern than the Charcoal color, to me. Black speakers tend to be reminiscent of the old subwoofers you'd expect to see at McMansions back in the early 2000s, so I appreciate other color options more.

The white color has also proven to be less likely to show dust over the past few months.

2. It is pretty big compared to mainstream smart speakers

The Echo Studio dwarfs the 5th Generation Echo Dot. Maria Diaz/ZDNET

The Echo Studio isn't meant to fit onto a tiny shelf or be tucked away next to a little plant; it's here to serve a purpose, and that purpose is to deliver room-filling, calibrated, 3D, Dolby Atmos audio.

This smart speaker stands 8.1 inches tall, measures 6.9 inches in diameter, and weighs 7.7 pounds. The Echo Studio has four buttons at the top to summon Alexa, mute the mic, and adjust the volume up or down. There's a light ring at the top of the speaker that comes on when Alexa is listening, when a notification is available, or when the volume is adjusted.

Jam-packed with sound, the Echo Studio has a horizontal gap at the bottom to openly distribute audio and maximize bass output from a 5.25-inch woofer, and it also has three 2-inch midrange speakers and a 1-inch tweeter.

If you already have the Alexa app on your phone, setting up a brand-new Echo device is a breeze. Simply plug it in and open the app so Alexa can add it to your home network, and it's ready to go. Alternatively, if you don't have Alexa devices in your home yet, just download the Amazon Alexa app to set up an account and follow the prompts.

Part of the setup process involves calibrating the Echo's acoustics by having it play a series of sounds and listening to how they reverberate around the room.

3. Improved audio

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Once the Echo Studio is calibrated, the sound quality is nothing short of marvelous, which is surprising, really.

It's apparent the calibration works, as the speaker can certainly put out room-filling audio with deep, rich bass rivaling that of other high-end speakers, like the Sonos One (though it didn't hold a candle to the newer, Sonos Era 100).

The audio is delivered with crispness and clarity, making your living room feel like a soundstage. Before this version came out, one of the Echo Studio's faults was how diminished the clarity of vocals was, especially when the volume was turned up.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Trying out stereo tracks from both Amazon Music and Apple Music on this upgraded version, I found that vocals weren't lost in the background at all, which is a problem with many larger speakers that focus more on intense bass and a big punch. When you move around the room, the Echo Studio not only maintains power and clarity, but the spatial audio feature makes it so it feels like you have a set of stereo speakers with just the single unit.

This Echo speaker goes beyond the Amazon Music app, with support for Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Pandora, Sirius XM, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn.

To get the most out of your speaker, the Amazon Echo Studio aims to get you to subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited, a service that costs $8.99 a month for access to its ad-free music library featuring HD and spatial audio tracks. While Amazon Music's HD and Ultra HD tracks sound best on the Echo Studio, I was able to enjoy high-quality sound through Apple Music.

4. Functionality beyond the music

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

As a smart speaker with built-in Alexa (and a mic mute button), the Echo Studio makes for a fantastic speaker for parties, gatherings, and music-playing in general. But I've found a nifty alternate use for it: Using the speaker in line with my living room's TV media console.

I haven't bit the bullet of buying a sound bar for my televisions just yet, so the Echo Studio has been a fantastic alternative. Since my home resembles a smart speaker graveyard, we've made my other HomePod Mini the speaker for an Apple TV 4K, the Echo Dots as stereo speakers for a Fire TV Stick 4K, and the Echo Studio the main speaker in our TV room.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Trying it with both the Apple TV 4K and the Fire TV Stick 4K, the Echo Studio was an outstanding speaker for our living room TV, putting out immersive cinematic audio for movies and, in my opinion, effectively replacing a quality sound bar. Now that we've moved it to the Fire TV in the smaller TV room, it makes for such enjoyable movie nights.

And since the Echo Studio has a line-in and optical-in port, it can be used with televisions as a sound bar regardless of the streaming device you have.

In addition to built-in Alexa, the Echo Studio also supports Zigbee, a communication protocol used in low-power smart home devices, and Matter. This means you can easily add any Zigbee- and Matter-enabled devices to your smart home network via the Echo Studio, effectively making it a hub for compatible smart home devices.

What I'd like to see in the next model

The Echo Studio, though an excellent smart speaker, does have room for improvement.

Improved audio, a lower price, or both!

I know, Amazon already improved the audio on the Echo Studio, but my hope is that newer versions of this smart speaker feature even better audio quality. When you hear that the Echo Studio retails for $200, it sounds like too high of a price for a smart speaker with Alexa -- and, it is.

Though the upgraded sound quality of the Echo Studio is on par with some high-end speakers in its price range, the Sonos Era 100 that cost just $50 more blows it out of the water. If I were choosing between the two speakers, I'd go with the Sonos, as the outstanding audio is certainly worth the extra money.

Bottom line

Whether or not the Echo Studio earns the title of best-sounding smart speaker on the market is up for debate, but I found the audio quality to be leaps and bounds above that of other smart speakers like the Echo Dot, and it's also better than the HomePod Mini. If you want full stereo sound, you can even pair two Echo Studio speakers in one room, and you can also add the Echo Sub for a fuller audio.

The Echo Studio is fairly large, but I like it. The resulting sound quality from the five speakers packed into the device makes both the size and price worth it. It's built and engineered to rival some of the best speakers of its size on the market, and its performance shows that.

Should I buy one?

Not everyone should buy an Amazon Echo Studio at its current $200 price, but I'd probably recommend it to anyone with an Alexa ecosystem who is looking to add either a high-quality speaker or a soundbar to their television setup. I do consider it to be the best-sounding Echo speaker available right now. Otherwise, look to the alternatives below.

Alternatives worth considering

BEST HOMEKIT ALTERNATIVE Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) The brand-new HomePod is Apple's top-tier smart speaker, doubling as a HomeKit hub with built-in Siri. Though physically quite similar to the discontinued HomePod, the new version works with Matter and Thread, and has temperature and humidity sensors. View at Best Buy

BEST SOUNDING ALTERNATIVE Sonos Era 100 The Sonos Era 100 speaker is one of the best-sounding smart speakers and supports Amazon Alexa. It features touch controls instead of buttons on the top panel and is slightly more compact than the Echo Studio. View at Best Buy

BEST CHEAPER ALTERNATIVE Echo (4th Gen) At half the price of the Echo Studio, the full-sized Amazon Echo touts rich sound plus built-in Alexa. It also has Zigbee support. View at Best Buy