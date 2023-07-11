The Fire TV Stick is over half off on Prime Day. Amazon

If you've been looking for an affordable but solid streaming media device to help you watch your favorite entertainment, Amazon has a great deal for you for Prime Day 2023. The Amazon Fire TV Stick is now selling for just $17, a hefty 58% discount from the usual $40.

The Fire TV Stick offers full HD streaming, is easy to set up, and provides an Alexa voice remote feature to help you search for movies, shows, and more via voice.

You can access your subscriptions to all the major streaming services -- not just Amazon Prime Video, but Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, and many more. You can also watch free streaming services like IMDb TV, Tubi, and Pluto TV. And there's even streaming music on tap with Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and other services.

The device is simple to set up. Just plug it into your TV's HDMI port, connect it to the internet, and you're ready to surf for your favorite shows and movies. The included remote lets you control the power and volume on your TV and soundbar in one shot. And just press the Alexa voice remote feature to find the right content by speaking its name.

For Prime Day, Amazon has also cut the price on the Fire TV Stick Lite. But it's only two dollars cheaper than the more capable Fire TV Stick. The more expensive Fire Stick 4K and Fire Stick 4K Max are on sale for $23 and $25, respectively. Both kick in in higher quality video, but you'd need a 4K TV to enjoy it. The Amazon Fire TV Stick offers good performance and quality at a great price thanks to the Prime Day deal.