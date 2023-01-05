'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The new year means new deals, and Amazon's leading the charge with $150 off their brand new QLED Fire TV. The deal only applies to the 65-inch model, but the real way Amazon sweetened the deal is that no Prime Membership is required (but we strongly recommend it). Right now, you can pick it up for only $550.
In case you've been sleeping on the Fire TV line, Amazon dropped this new QLED model last fall, and it offers a plethora of upgraded specs suitable for any home space. The 4K Quantum Dot screen offers not only Advanced HDR but also Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive picture technology. HDR10 and HLG are also supported on this panel.
If you want an ambient experience while at home (guilty as charged), the new QLEDs offer a Fire TV Ambient Experience, a feature that will swap that boring background for thousands of free artworks but also personal photos and helpful Alexa widgets.
Also: What are the best 65-inch TVs? Plus, OLED and QLED explained
Because it's a Fire TV, it comes with all the bells and whistles of the Amazon Alexa smart home, too. Use voice commands to pull up favorite shows, display calendar reminders, and more. If you're short on space, you can pair it with Echo speakers via the Alexa app for your movies. You can also add a soundbar or an AV receiver, giving you plenty of options for customized sound.
Also: Hisense unveils new U6K, U7K, and U8K TVs
At $550, this is a steal on Amazon's latest model. Add it to your cart today before the deal expires. If you want to see what else is available, you can shop around for our TV deals picks. We also found a great deal on $1,000 off an LG 85-inch model today that will save you some serious cash, too.