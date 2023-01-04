CES 2023: Hisense unveils new U6K, U7K, and U8K TVs

The first images of the Hisense U8K look very promising with a bezel-less design and upgrade Mini LED technology. Hisense

TV retailer Hisense unveiled its 2023 TV lineup during its press conference at CES today, highlighting new technology in the panels.

Called ULED X, the U6K, U7K, and U8K TVs will see an upgrade in backlight control. With 2500 nits peak brightness across 5,000 local dimming zones, the new Hi-View Engine X chipset will control over 20,000 Mini LED lights to bring an enhanced picture to the screen.

"Our engineers were tasked with making the best LED TV available, and they delivered with ULED X," says David Gold, President of Hisense USA. "But at Hisense, we're not just about innovating, we're about making technology widely available. UX ensures big technology isn't just a claim - it's a reality for consumers."

Also: The best TVs of 2023

In addition to being known for being a high-quality, affordable option, the new TV lineup will offer 16-bit light control technology via an algorithm so viewers will enjoy their TV with more precision and smoother dimming and color effects. The 4K smart TVs will also see a 30% increase in the viewing angle for larger spaces, alongside Wi-Fi6e, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Freesync Premium Pro, and more.

More: LG unveils a 97-inch plug-and-play wireless M3 OLED TV at CES 2023

While there's no word on the price, shoppers can expect this to hit stores later this year. Hisense also declined to announce which panel sizes will be available. So far, the only size announced has been an 85-inch TV, but if its history says anything, expect the sizes to range from 42- to 85-inches.

The Hisense announcement comes in addition to TV lineups announced by LG and Roku earlier this week. As a part of CES, you can expect more models from major companies to drop later this week. And, if you've missed out on Day 1 coverage, you can find it here.