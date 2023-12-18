'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get three months of Apple Music for free with this holiday deal
What's the holiday deal?
New Apple Music subscribers can get three months of streaming free when they sign up now through Jan. 8, 2024.
Why this deal is ZDNET recommended
Whether you're ready to make the switch from Spotify to another music streaming platform, or are giving the gift of unlimited music to a loved one this holiday, Apple Music is a top competitor and a great option for music lovers within the Apple ecosystem.
And this holiday discount makes the case for Apple Music even sweeter. For a limited time, new Apple Music subscribers can score three free months of streaming when they sign up for a subscription. This is two months longer than its normal free trial period of one month.
Apple Music, which costs $10.99 a month for its individual subscriber tier, offers a high definition streaming experience, great for any audiophile who wants enhanced sound. It offers Spatial Audio, which immerses and surrounds you in sound -- and it's one feature that Apple Music competitor Spotify doesn't have.
Get access to over 100 million songs and over 30,000 playlists -- all without ads -- through Apple Music. The streamer also offers the world's largest catalog of classical music, making Apple Music the ideal gift for that relative of yours who is constantly going to see the orchestra on night's out and playing Bach, Strauss, or Debussy as they drive, cook, or hang around the house.
New subscribers can strike $33 off their yearly subscription by taking advantage of this special offer. If you're contemplating which streamer to subscribe to, make a decision quickly: The Apple Music deal runs now until Jan. 8, 2024.