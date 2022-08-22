'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
What could be better than curling up on your couch after a long day and streaming your favorite show? Answer: streaming your favorite show from your majorly discounted, but still quality, SmartTV. With mostly a Roku Roundup, including an honorable Android TV mention, these TVs make it easy for you to steam from the most popular platforms without spending too many pretty pennies.
We scanned through Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon to find the best deals you should look out for a 4K new TV.
Must read:
Specifications: LED Display | 4K Resolution | 43-inch screen | Dolby Vision and High Dynamic Range (HDR)
This mid-size Roku TV is perfect for smaller bedrooms, dorm rooms, and office spaces. At 43 inches, the R6G Series still delivers 4X the pixels of full HD, projecting images while streaming from featured streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Peacock. You can also connect this TV to work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit devices.
Specifications: U6GR Series | 65-inch screen | 4K resolution and LED display | Includes a voice remote
With this Smart TV, you can enjoy over one billion colors thanks to the Quantum Dot Color. Including Dolby Vision HDR and Full Array Local Dimming Zones, you can watch all your favorite shows with the best precision quality without even seeing commas in the price. This TV also includes Motion Enhancement Technology for the sharpest images, perfect for watching Sunday Night Football, so you won't feel like you're missing any of the action.
Specifications: R6G Series | 65-inch screen | 4K resolution and LED display | 60 Hz refresh rate
Don't miss out on the action with the R6G Series Roku TV. This larger TV makes it easy to watch the shows you love across Roku's (OS) operating system. Packing high-resolution details, by using Motion Rate 120 and 4K resolution, you'll automatically be sucked into the action. If you're a gamer– or have a gamer in the family– Auto Low Latency Game Mode gives a better gaming experience and has an improved input lag so nobody can ever count you out of the game.
Specifications: H6510G Series | 65-inch screen | 4K resolution and LED display | Android TV Smart Platform
With over 8 million pixels, this TV gives you the same sharp images and vivid color that you would get from a smartphone. In fact, with an easy setup, built-in Google Assistant, and Chromecast apps, this TV has the convenience of a larger smartphone. Don't miss out on this deal to make your TV watching experience easier than ever.
Specifications
With Motion Rate 120, an updated gaming lag, and sharp pixels, this TV offers realism right in your room. The Roku system and mobile app make it easy to stream and voice command -- even compatible with Google Assistant or Alexa devices. With 3 HDMI chords, you can even plug in your laptop and conduct a Zoom meeting from the comfort of your own home.
Occurring annually on the first Monday of September, Labor Day is a Federal US holiday that was first celebrated in 1882. Meant to celebrate American workers and their achievements, the holiday is now usually marked by sales and symbolizes the unofficial end of summer. This year, Labor Day falls on Monday, September 5th.
We comb the internet across multiple retailers and take into account a multitude of factors. First, If the product is less than 15% off, it is usually not a good deal. There are exceptions to that, such as Apple products, which are very popular but not usually on sale. Our general rule of thumb is that it has to be at least 15% off.
Additionally, we check over the past six months on any item we think it's a great deal to make sure that you truly are getting a great deal. Anything that has been price-gouged to appear like a deal, where they raise the price a few days before and drop it back down to the "deal" the day of, has not been included on this list. We want to make sure that you get the best deal for these items.
While sales do take place on the actual Labor Day date, as with Independence Day and Memorial Day sales, you can expect deals and sales to start early leading up to the holiday and end a bit after the holiday.