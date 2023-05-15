/>
The best TVs for PS5 don't play around: Compare LG, Samsung, Hisense, and more

Sony's PS5 is only as powerful as the TV it's connected to, and these models promise a bright display for more immersive play.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Christina Darby

The PlayStation 5, or colloquially the PS5, made quite the splash when it launched in 2020. As a part of creator Sony Interactive Entertainment's ninth generation of video game consoles, it uses Ultra-HD Blu-ray discs to work with a redesigned interface. That interface fails to impress, however, when you don't have the right TV. 

ZDNET Recommends

To ensure that you get the ultimate PS5 experience, our team reviewed and tested the best TVs for the job, all while considering their display, size, connectivity, and cost. With that, here's what we recommend. 

LG C2 4K OLED TV

Best TV for PS5 overall
LG C2 4K OLED TV
LG/ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • OLED evo display
  • Excellent connectivity
  • Fantastic apps
Cons
  • Not the brightest
  • Decent sound
More Details

Tech specs: Display: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120 Hz | Sizes: 42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch | Dimensions: 6.7 x 36.7 x 22.7 inches | Weight: 20.5 pounds

LG C2 4K OLED TV wins our pick for best TV for PS5 overall. It is a TV that is designed to sit tightly against the wall without any unsightly gaps. With a gallery-style design, it is available in a variety of sizes -- six, to be exact -- beginning with a 42-inch size and going up to 83 inches for big-screen viewing. The OLED display has a 4K resolution that uses over a billion colors to bring your gaming to life with a realistic edge. 

The a9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K can automatically adjust itself to your PS5 game, helping to ensure that the picture and sound are always at their best. Switch over to Filmmaker Mode for premium control, benefitting from Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. There is also the exclusive LG Game Optimizer mode that you can choose to activate Nvidia G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). This provides better, smoother motion on screen.  

With intelligent voice recognition, enjoy built-in compatibility that includes popular services like Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, and HBO Max. Just keep in mind that if you want to mount your TV, you will need to purchase the separate 300 x 200 VESA mount.

LG G2 OLED TV

Best OLED TV for PS5
LG G2 OLED TV
LG/ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Superb contrast ratio
  • Impressive sound quality
  • Excellent reflection prevention
Cons
  • Requires LG mount, which is subpar
More Details

Tech specs: Display: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120 Hz | Sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch, 97-inch | Dimensions: 56.7 x 1 x 32.3 inches| Weight: 50.3 pounds

The LG G2 OLED TV is also one of the best LG TVs, offering specs and features that are very similar to the C2. Like the C2, it has the a9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K that provides automatic adjustments to your TV based on the program or game that you are viewing. Filmmaker mode is also available, adding Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos to the mix for even better sound and picture. NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) are all a part of this model's LG Game Optimizer mode to take your gaming to the next level. Low input lag with quick response times is a part of Auto Low-Latency Mode, an added plus for your PS5. 

The beautiful OLED display in a super-thin shell that clings to the wall rather than pushing away from it. Take advantage of video gaming streaming through GEFORCE Now's cloud support, plus receive easy streaming to your favorite apps, like Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube TV, and Spotify. It is also a smart TV that incorporates voice control for several popular systems, including Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and Apple HomeKit.  

This is a TV meant to be enjoyed in a larger size, reaching up to almost 100 inches for the largest available model. However, the TV stand is sold separately.

Hisense U8H

Best mid-range TV for PS5
hisense-u8h
Hisense/ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Excellent contrast
  • Superior reflection handling
  • Fantastic brightness
Cons
  • Average audio
  • Poor side viewing
More Details

Tech specs: Display: QLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120 Hz | Sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch | Dimensions: 48.5 x 3 x 28.2 inches | Weight: 41.2 pounds

The Hisense U8H is smaller than the G2 but still comes as large as 75 inches with a unique mini-ULED display. The 4K resolution includes Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut for a more vivid picture. More impressively, there are up to 1500 nits peak brightness for three times the brightness of other standard models. Enjoy both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for not only better visuals but stellar sound, as well. 

All in all, this is a very gamer-friendly TV for PS5. Game Mode Pro adds new gaming tech that includes a formidable trio of an automatic low latency mode (ALLM), 120 Hz variable refresh rate (VRR) and a FreesSync Premium Pro to help improve your gaming without any added trouble. You will find very fast response times that can keep up with rapid gaming, plus a Smooth Motion feature to provide clean movements on screen. Built-in services are generous and include favorites like Prime Video, Apple TV, Spotify, Google TV, and YouTube. There is also fantastic connectivity with all the ports that you need for your PS5. 

Another bonus? Unlike many other TVs, this one comes with the stand included.

Samsung QN90B

Best TV display for PS5
Samsung QN90B
Samsung/ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Exceptional brightness
  • Multiple HDMI ports
  • Excellent sound
Cons
  • Challenging smart TV controls
  • No Dolby Vision
More Details

Tech specs: Display: QLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120 Hz | Sizes: 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch | Dimensions: 11.2 x 56.9 x 35.1 inches | Weight: 69.2 pounds

The Samsung QN90B has a beautiful QLED display, using Samsung's exclusive Quantum Mini LEDs to make up a 4K resolution with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It delivers beautiful contrast and, with Quantum HDR 32X technology, enjoy High Dynamic Range for a phenomenal picture, unlike others. Its Neo Quantum Processor 4K incorporates AI-based deep learning to better optimize your content, bringing it to a full 4K picture. Another feature we love about the QN90B is the anti-glare technology. It means that you can watch from anywhere in the room without your view being obstructed by screen glare. 

Sound is not bad, either, with built-in Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ that bring a more realistic feel to your movies and games. Operate your command center easily with multiple voice assistants available, including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. When the game is over and you are ready to settle in, take advantage of your access to a variety of different apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and ESPN. 

A one-year warranty comes included with your purchase.

TCL 6-Series Roku TV

Best budget TV for PS5
TCL 6-Series Roku TV
TCL/ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Reflection prevention
  • Integrated Roku features
  • Affordable
Cons
  • Clunky design
  • Poor side viewing
More Details

Tech specs: Display: Mini-QLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120 Hz| Sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch | Dimensions: 13.7 x 48.3 x 31.1 inches | Weight: 43.7 pounds

If you want an affordable TV for PS5, we recommend the TCL 6-Series Roku TV. The mini-QLED display features a 4K Ultra HD display and 120 Hz refresh rate for a far superior picture over your average TV. 

It incorporates Dolby Vision HDR with special contrast control zones that use up to 240 localized zones for brighter, more vibrant colors. When you queue up your game, kick the TV into THX-certified Game Mode for a more reliable and steady picture. The AiPQ Engine™ technology is a notable bonus, using machine-learning algorithms to automatically improve and stabilize the picture.

Four HDMI inputs are also incorporated into the design, so you can easily plug in all of your favorite devices. You will also find that this TV supports a variety of services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube, Spotify, and even Skype. A voice remote is included, but you can easily skip it, using instead your voice to control your TV through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or the Roku app. 

A TV stand comes included with your TV for easy setup, and there is a one-year limited warranty included with your purchase.

What is the best TV for PS5?

With its a9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K, the LG C2 4K OLED TV wins best TV for PS5. Pop into the LG Game Optimizer mode and let the winning combination of Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos transform your game with eye-popping graphics and voluminous sound. It is available in a number of sizes, making it a completely flexible model and future addition to your home.

For a quick glance at how others on this list compare, here's a chart that breaks down each TV's starting price, display, and respective screen size options. 

Best TV for PS5

Starting price

Display

Sizes

LG C2 4K OLED TV

$897

OLED

42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch 

LG G2 OLED TV

$1,997

OLED

55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch, 97-inch 

Hisense U8H

$650

QLED

55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch

Samsung QN90B

$1,600

QLED

43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch

TCL 6-Series Roku TV

$650

Mini-QLED

55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch

Which is the best TV for PS5 for you?

It is not always so easy to find the best PS5 TV for your needs. Here our expert recommendations can help take the guessing game out of the shopping process.

Choose this best TV for PS5...

If you want...

LG C2 4K OLED TV

A TV that doesn't skimp on quality. This best TV for PS5 delivers incredible value with a gaming-appropriate display and high-end build you're sure to enjoy.  

LG G2 OLED TV

An OLED display, above all else. This best PS5 TV costs a little bit more, but you will find an incredible display with lifelike graphics. 

Hisense U8H

A reasonable, middle-of-the-road option. This best TV for PS5 incorporates OLED technology for an even better display.

Samsung QN90B

The best display available today. Enjoy Quantum Matrix Technology with vivid clarity and phenomenal detail. 

TCL 6-Series Roku TV

A budget-friendly TV that won't break the bank. This best TV for PS5 is reasonably priced with TCL delivering a superior product at a competitive price. 

How did we choose these best TVs for PS5?

There are several factors we consider when searching for the best TVs for PS5, including display quality, connectivity options, size, and the cost. 

  • Display: Look for a 4K 120 Hz viewing rate, so you have the best display possible. The best TVs for PS5 include a Game Mode that allows for faster image processing, so there are no noticeable delays between pushing the button and seeing the results on-screen. Lower latency means that there is less processing time in between, so there are fewer lags on your screen. 

  • Connectivity: The best TVs for PS5 have an HDMI 2.1 connection. This supports the faster processing times of 4K 120 Hz viewing and is most suitable when you are playing PS5. Look for a PS5 TV that has an HDMI 2.1 connection to support your PS5's graphics card. 

  • Size: Both QLED and OLED TVs are also typically available in sizes larger than the average TV, making them truly a fantastic fit when you want the best TV for PS5. The best TVs for PS5 range from 42 inches to 97 inches, giving you an excellent variety of options to suit your home or office.

  • Cost: Budget is an important factor when choosing the best PS5 TV because everyone's budget is different. Given their advanced technology, these TVs can run a little more than your average TV, costing several thousand dollars when you choose the larger, more advanced models. 

What TV screen type is best for PS5?

There was a time when LED screens were the standard of the screen world, but now QLED and OLED is having their shining moments. 

These two types of TV screens take a different approach to lighting your display. OLED screens use millions of individual OLED subpixels to emit light, offering a brilliant display of light and contrast that traditional TV screens just cannot deliver. QLED displays, on the other hand, use quantum dot technology with an LED backlight to power the display. While OLED screens specialize in contrast, QLED screens offer better brightness. 

Why do I need a PS5 TV with a 120 Hz refresh rate?

A refresh rate tells you how many times a TV can refresh its screen each second while maintaining its 4K display. You want your refresh rate on your TV to match the game's frame rate so there are not any lags or blurring in your display. A 120 Hz refresh rate is the standard for gaming, offering lightning-fast motion on the screen. 

What are the best TV brands for PS5?

There are many TV manufacturers out there, but not all of them may offer the best technology and features that you want in a PS5 TV. In my analysis, the best TVs for PS5 come from big names like LG, Samsung, Hisense, and TCL. Sony also makes an appearance on the list with some of the best runner-up TVs for PS5 you can buy.

How much do the best TVs for PS5 cost?

TVs for PS5 can cost anywhere from a few hundred to several thousand dollars, depending on factors like the manufacturer, size, and type of features that you choose.  The best PS5 TVs cost anywhere from $700 to $2,200 based on which best TV you pick.

Are there alternative best TVs for PS5 worth considering?

In our search, we also found these options that may be worth your consideration. 

