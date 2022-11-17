'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
While you can score a TV for less than $500, finding an OLED for a decent price can seem like a gargantuan task. Sony is making it easier than ever to afford one this holiday season, offering the 55-inch A80J OLED smart TV for only $999 -- its lowest price ever.
The Sony A80J is arguably one of the best-priced OLED models on the market as of right now. With XR OLED Contrast and XR TRILUMINOS PRO color, it features a bright, clear, and simply gorgeous life-like picture. All pictures will be in 4K HD -- and for older content, it automatically upscales.
Because it's a smart TV, you'll get the integrated Google TV experience, meaning that you can log into your apps and not worry about logging into them again. The Google Hub offers the ability to pull up your favorite shows and movies without having to enter the apps. You can also use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice commands to pull up your favorite shows without searching for them.
For gamers, it's also going to have what you need to take your gaming to the next level. With 120fps and input lag as low as 8.5ms, you'll be able to play your games in 4K HDR with clear picture and sans lag.
At $999, again -- this is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model. We've even named it one of our picks for best 55-inch TV models because of the features the A80J offers. You can add it to your cart today and save $900.
Otherwise, if you still want to see other options, we recommend heading over to our picks for Black Friday TV deals. However, if this TV is an intended gift, we recommend heading over to our Holiday Gift Guide hub for TVs, where you can check out our recommendations for gifting this holiday season.