The 67 best Cyber Monday TV deals

Whether you're buying your first TV or upgrading your home theater, these awesome Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals make it more affordable than ever. Brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and TCL have great discounts on already budget-friendly models, as well as high-end TVs for shoppers looking for premium features like OLED panels and virtual surround sound.
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer on

Televisions are always a hot-ticket item in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. And this year is no different. 

Many online and in-store retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target have deals you can take advantage of. If you're willing to buy a 2020 or 2021 model, or bundle a TV and sound bar, you can save up to $2,500 on upgrades for your home theater. 

And even though the very best TV sales are reserved for day of, we've curated a list of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales you can find. 

Whether you're looking for a small TV for your college dorm or apartment, or a big-screen model for your home theater, these deals can help you save big, so you don't have to skimp out on the rest of your Christmas list.

Latest Cyber Monday TV deals

The last time this page received an update, these were the latest TV deals worth checking out:

Best Cyber Monday TV deals

Below are the best TV deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting TV deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.

Samsung S95B 65-inch

Save $1,200
A Samsung S95B OLED TV on a mid-century modern, wooden table. The screen shows a wavy, blue and green design.
Samsung
  • Current price: $1,798
  • Original price: $2,998

    • You can save $1,100 on Samsung's first OLED television. This 65-inch model supports both Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound for virtual 3D surround sound that follows the on-screen action for a more immersive experience. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother motion and Quantum HDR for enhanced detailing and contrast. 

    View now at Amazon

    Sony X90K 55-inch

    Save $402
    A Sony X90K on a black background. THe screen shows Spider-Man and Doctor Strange.
    Sony
  • Current price: $898
  • Original price: $1,300

    • The Sony X90K is the perfect companion to your PlayStation 5 with a 120Hz refresh rate, auto HDR tone mapping, and 8.5ms input reaction time. It also supports variable refresh rate tech to prevent annoying screen tearing and stuttering. Movie buffs will enjoy the included Bravia Core subscription, giving them access to thousands of blockbuster films, as well as the IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Calibrated modes, which show films as their creators intended.

    View now at Amazon

    LG NanoCell 99 75-inch

    Save $1,700
    An LG NanoCell 99 on a wooden, mid-century modern console table in a chic living room
    LG
  • Current price: $1,800
  • Original price: $3,500

    • The 75-inch NanoCell 99 8K TV is $1,700 off at Best Buy! An 8K television gives you four times the resolution of a 4K model and 16 times that of a 1080p FHD TV. And while there is no native 8K content available for broadcast or streaming, you can future-proof your living room. The processor upscales non-8K content so you can take full advantage of your new TV and get unprecedented detailing in movies, shows, and games.

    View now at Best Buy

    Samsung QN800 85-inch

    Save $1,500
    samsung-85-inch-class-qn800-neo-qled-8k-tv
    Samsung
  • Current price: $4,000
  • Original price: $5,500

    • The Samsung QN800 8K TV is another good way to future-proof your home theater or living room. You'll get excellent native and upscaled 8K resolution as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ for the ultimate immersive experience. You can also re-calibrate the TV screen with the companion app to get consistently gorgeous images.

    View now at Best Buy

    Cyber Monday TV deals at Amazon

    Here are some other Cyber Monday TV deals happening right now at Amazon:

    Cyber Monday TV deals at Walmart

    Here are some other Cyber Monday TV deals happening right now at Walmart:

    Cyber Monday TV deals at Best Buy

    Here are some other Cyber Monday TV deals happening right now at Best Buy:

    Cyber Monday TV deals at Target

    Here are some other Cyber Monday TV deals happening right now at Target:

    Cyber Monday TV deals at B&H

    Here are some other Cyber Monday TV deals happening right now at B&H Photo:

    How did we choose these Black Friday TV deals?

    I did my best to choose TVs that were on sale for at least a 20 percent discount, since larger screen sizes and OLED models can get fairly expensive even with sales. I also chose a variety of screen sizes from brands like Samsung, Sony, TCL, and LG to suit different spaces and budgets.

    When is Black Friday 2022?

    Black Friday was on November 25th this year. And while the best TV sales are reserved for day-of, you can snag other awesome discounts all month long both online and in-stores.

    When is Cyber Monday 2022?

    Cyber Monday is November 28th this year. And like Black Friday, the best discounts and sales won't show up until day-of. But both online and in stores, you should be able to snag some great discounts all month long.

    What are the best Cyber Monday 2022 deals?

    ZDNET scoured early Cyber Monday sales to find the best deals this year:

    Our experts also split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.

    Cyber Monday deals by retailer

    Cyber Monday deals by brand

    Cyber Monday deals by category


    Here are some of the cheapest deals we've found so far:

    Cyber Monday deals live blog

    Finally, if you'd like to see the newest early Cyber Monday deals as they drop:

