Buy a 32-inch Toshiba Fire TV for just $100 for Prime Day

Snag a Toshiba Fire TV on sale for Prime Day today. Amazon

It's day two of this year's Amazon Prime Day sale, and there are still lots of deals on low-cost TVs that will still give you a quality picture. Amazon is offering a Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV for just $100 right now -- down from it's usual price of $160. There's also a 43-inch version on sale for $160.

This Toshiba Fire TV model includes an HD LED screen, and an Alexa-enabled remote for easy voice control. You've also got all your favorite streaming apps built in (though you'll still have to subscribe to them, of course). The TV also supports Apple AirPlay. Though it's not as high-end as other 4K models, it's a great low-cost option for a bedroom or play room.

Check out other great Prime Day Fire TV deals here.

Also: Best Prime Day deals