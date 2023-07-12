Buy a 32-inch Toshiba Fire TV for just $100 for Prime Day

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
It's day two of this year's Amazon Prime Day sale, and there are still lots of deals on low-cost TVs that will still give you a quality picture. Amazon is offering a Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV for just $100 right now -- down from it's usual price of $160. There's also a 43-inch version on sale for $160.
This Toshiba Fire TV model includes an HD LED screen, and an Alexa-enabled remote for easy voice control. You've also got all your favorite streaming apps built in (though you'll still have to subscribe to them, of course). The TV also supports Apple AirPlay. Though it's not as high-end as other 4K models, it's a great low-cost option for a bedroom or play room.
Check out other great Prime Day Fire TV deals here.
Also: Best Prime Day deals