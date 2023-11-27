'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get a 55-inch TCL Fire TV this Cyber Monday at $150 off
Football and TVs go together like peanut butter and jelly, and Amazon knows it. The e-commerce giant dropped the price of one of its popular 55-inch TCL Fire TVs by 30% as part of its Black Friday sale and the deal continues today on Cyber Monday. This brings the TV's price down to $350. But don't waiver -- the deal ends tonight as Cyber Monday wraps up.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the shopping events of the year, with many retailers adding deep discounts to a lot of products, including the best tech available. Right now, you can get a 55-inch TCL 4K smart television for $350, complete with an QLED panel for enthralling contrasts and an Alexa Remote for quick access to the voice assistant.
Backed by FireOS, Amazon's proprietary Fire TV operating system, this TCL TV is already smart, with a user-friendly interface that is intuitively easy to navigate. After taking advantage of this Cyber Monday deal, just plug in your new TCL Fire TV, connect it to Wi-Fi, and start enjoying your favorite subscriptions in one place.
You can enjoy your team's next game in vibrant colors with stunning attention to detail, with 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+. But if gaming is more your speed, the TCL Fire TV also features up to 120Hz motion rate for smoother transitions.
Amazon's Cyber Monday sale ends tonight, which means this 55-inch TCL Fire TV won't be 30% off much longer.