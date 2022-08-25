'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Gamers who despise cords tangling their gaming rigs, take note of this deal. The HyperX Cloud Alpha wireless gaming headset just dropped to its lowest price ever. You can score this headset at 31% off for only $139.
The HyperX Cloud Alpha headset is a headset designed for PC gamers that can last up to 300 hours on a single charge. The headset uses an aluminum frame and faux leather earpads to deliver ultimate comfort during gaming. This is in part from a signature memory foam that is both as lightweight and comfortable as the frame itself.
The headset also uses special Dual Chamber Drivers to fine tune mids and highs in your audio to bring clear audio. You can expect DTS spatial audio to alert you on from which direction where your enemies are approaching during gameplay. And again, you'll get 300 hours of battery life on a single charge for even the heaviest gamers.
In the ZDNET review, tech expert Taylor Clemons stated that they really enjoyed its wireless capabilities, stating that this feature gave them "more freedom of movement." In addition, they said the headset "has lighter clamping pressure than the Cloud Alpha S, which makes it more comfortable to wear with blue light filtering or prescription glasses or if you have a larger head."
If this is the deal you've been waiting for, we recommend that you pick this up as soon as possible. to get the $139 deal, there is a coupon that you'll need to click before you add the item to the cart. We don't know how long Amazon will make that extra $20 off coupon available. Also, check out our picks for best gaming headsets if you want to see other options you have for rounding out your gaming setup.