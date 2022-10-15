Verizon, Razer unveil 'world's first 5G gaming device'

The Razer Edge handheld. Razer

Razer's annual RazerCon event is a launch showcase for the latest products coming to the company's gaming and streaming customers.

This year's event included the debut of its highly touted 5G gaming handheld, which it's releasing in close collaboration with Verizon.

It also showed off a slew of new keyboards, mice, headsets, and other accessories, as well as two luxury collaborations.

Razer Edge

Razer already teased this portable gaming handheld some weeks back, but now it's revealed almost everything you could want to know about it. Razer is calling the Edge the "world's first 5G gaming device." While you might argue most 5G smartphones could qualify for that moniker, the Edge was designed from the start to be a pure gaming device.

Like Nintendo's Switch, the Edge comes in two parts: a main unit with a display and all the necessary internal hardware, and a set of modular, detachable controls.

It looks a bit like a giant smartphone until you attach one of the control modules. You can also use it alone for touchscreen-based games. Razer

The main unit includes a 6.8-inch AMOLED touchscreen display running at a 2,400x1080 resolution, with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Razer claims this results in "87% more pixels than competitive offerings."

At the Edge's heart is a Snapdragon G3x core with a 3GHz octa-core Kryo CPU and an Adreno GPU. Razer claims it will provide "2 to 3x speeds of standard mobile platforms like the Snapdragon 720G." It also features a built-in 5,000-mAh battery.

This will power not only Android-based games that run locally on the handheld, but also compatible, cloud-based, and remote gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, Steam Link, and others, which come preinstalled on the device.

The Kishi V2 Pro controller connects by USB-C with the handheld to offer ample control options. Razer

While the Wi-Fi version of the Razer Edge will ship solo, the 5G version will come bundled with the Kishi V2 Pro controller add-on. This unit is similar to previous models designed for smartphone gaming, and has physical controls similar to what you'd find on a console gamepad.

The Wi-Fi edition of the Razer edge will be sold exclusively via Razer.com and Razer's brick-and-mortar stores for $399.99. The 5G version will be available exclusively from Verizon, which will be providing its 5G Ultra Wideband services to connect gamers in the US. Pricing info for the 5G edition is expected at a later date.

The Razer Edge should be available to consumers in January 2023, and you can begin reserving units now. More information is expected to be available closer to launch on Razer's product page.

Razer Blue Screen

The unit is designed to sit on the floor and raise up using an accordion-style support system. Razer

Razer is expanding its streaming peripherals into new areas with the simply named Razer Blue Screen. The chroma key panel is designed to provide a wrinkle-free backdrop for use during streaming, either as a live background or for use with virtual backgrounds.

The Blue Screen is designed to be easily stored or transported, without the need for permanent mounting. Razer

The Blue Screen's 94-inch height can be rolled down into its base, which includes folding legs for easy transport or storage when you're not streaming. It is available now for $149.99 from Razer.com and Razer Stores.

New and updated headsets

Don't let the name confuse you -- the Kraken Kitty V2 Pro now has swappable ears. Razer

The new version of the Razer Kraken Kitty headset, the V2 Pro, builds on Razer's previous success with cat-ear-equipped audio gear by adding bunny ears (seen above) and bear ears. All three options use Razer's Chroma RGB platform to glow in 16.8 million colors while gaming or cosplaying.

The audio hardware includes Razer's TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers and 7.1 digital surround sound, while the headset's frame uses hybrid fabric and leatherette cushioning.

The headset also comes in black, with its included bear ears seen here. Razer

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro should be available for preorder in Q4 for $199.99 from Razer and select retailers. It will come in Quartz (the pink version seen above) and Black versions.

The new models are now fully licensed peripherals for the PlayStation 5. Razer

Newly announced entries in Razer's Kaira line are now fully licensed for Sony's PlayStation 5. This includes a version of the wired Razer Kaira X, as well as the new wireless Kaira HyperSpeed and Kaira Pro HyperSpeed.

All three use Razer's TriForce 50mm drivers, while the wireless models employ its HyperSpeed 2.4GHz technology.

The Kaira X is priced at $59.99, while the Kira HyperSpeed is $129.99 and the Kaira Pro HyperSpeed will cost you $199.99. All three models are available now at Razer's Web site.

The Hammerhead HyperSpeed comes in both PlayStation-licensed and Xbox-licensed (shown here) versions. Razer

Razer debuted its take on the rapidly growing list of truly wireless gaming earbuds that offer both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity. Like the exceptional Epos GTW 270 set I recently reviewed, the Hammerhead HyperSpeed headset can connect via either Bluetooth 5.2, or to its included USB-C dongle.

Razer claims the earbuds and included charging case provide 30 hours of audio, despite its inclusion of RBG lighting in the Razer logo backing each earbud. Both the Xbox-license and PlayStation-licensed versions will be available starting in November for $149.99.

New colorways

Fans of pink should be happy to know that the Quartz color is coming to new models. Razer

Razer also announced at the event that its Quartz (pink), Mercury (white and gray), and White colorways will be coming to additional peripherals across several lines.

The Barracuda headset in Mercury. Razer

New entries in the Quartz lineup include the Razer Barracuda wireless headset, Huntsman V2 TKL keyboard, BlackShark V2 X wired headset, Orochi V2 wireless mouse, and Strider Hybrid mouse mat.

New Mercury and White options will now include the Razer Barracuda Mercury Edition (seen above), DeathStalker V2 Pro and DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL White Edition keyboards, and the Basilisk V3 White Edition wireless gaming mouse. All recolored models should be available by November.

Everything else

The green accents are in Razer's trademark shade. Razer -- Panerai

In addition to new and updated entries in its core product categories, Razer also debuted some less typical products at RazerCon 2022. Among them was a watch created in collaboration with Panerai. The model will be limited to 500 copies, and will be available exclusively through Panerai boutiques and Panerai.com.

*Car not included. Razer -- Lamborghini

Razer's second luxury-focused collab, with supercar maker Lamborghini, produced the Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition. The special-edition gaming chair includes customizations like Alcantara leather, Lamborghini's signature orange and black colorway, and the carmaker's shield logo. It also leans into the luxury car pricing, coming in at $1,299.

Razer's first new piece of software in quite a while aims to be your new wallpaper HQ. Razer

Lastly, Razer debuted its Razer Axon app, which provides static and animated wallpapers. You can set a single wallpaper or a "playlist" of wallpapers. Either can then be synced up with any peripherals using Razer's Chroma RGB to provide colored lighting that brings your PC's background into the mix.

Available images include Razer's own logos and products, wallpapers from well-known gaming franchises, and curated photos. Axon also supports multimonitor setups.

The first 10,000 users to download Razer Axon and enter the code #RAZERCON2022 will receive a set of limited edition RazerCon 2022 wallpapers. Subsequent premium wallpaper packs will be available available for purchase using Razer Gold and Silver, which can be purchased or earned by buying Razer products or using its apps.