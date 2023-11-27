'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Sling TV Black Friday deal: Get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite and 50% off your first month
If you've been trying to cut to cord and swap cable for a live TV streaming service, don't miss this Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal from Sling TV: When you sign up now, you get 50% off your first month of service, and a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite -- saving you between $50 and $77 depending on which plan you choose.
Sling TV is ZDNET's tested pick for best live TV streaming service, thanks to its affordable price and options that help you tailor the service to the channels you actually want to watch.
With this Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sling deal, you can get the first month of Sling Orange (which includes seven channels like Disney Channel and ESPN) or Sling Blue (which includes a few local channels like ABC, Fox, and NBC, as well as 14 more premium cable channels like FX, Bravo, NFL Network, and FS1) for $20. Both of those are typically $40 a month, and both include 25 base channels like AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, TBS, and TNT. Or, you can get the first month of the Sling Orange + Sling Blue combo package for $27.50, regularly $55 a month.
The deal is open to new and eligible former customers upon account activation. After the first month, regular monthly pricing will kick in -- but you can cancel at any time.
