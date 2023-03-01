/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment

This gadget lets you switch 2 video devices between 2 displays in one tap

Ever wish you could switch your gaming console and your PC back and forth between your monitor and your TV with the push of a button? You can with this
Written by Michael Gariffo, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Alyson Windsor
Sample Image 16:9 Red

This little box could eliminate your need for additional monitors or TVs.

Michael Gariffo/ZDNET

If you've ever set up a TV for use with more devices than it has ports, you're probably familiar with an HDMI switch. It's a little box that accepts multiple HDMI inputs and directs them through a single output. With one, you can connect several devices to a single input on your television or monitor. Similarly, HDMI splitters can take a single input and output that video to two displays, simultaneously. Monoprice's Blackbird 8K HDMI Spliter/Switch, as the name suggests, does both of these things. 

Also: How to convert your home's old TV cable into powerful Ethernet lines

This means its possible to create numerous combinations of sources and displays that could save you from buying additional televisions or monitors. For example, if you have a PC that you use for work or competitive PC gaming, but would like to swap its output to the big screen of your TV for movie watching or casual gaming, one tap of the Blackbird's buttons on the device or remote can redirect that video output at up to 4K@120Hz or even 8K@60Hz. 

The front and back of Monoprice's Blackbird 8K HDMI switch/splitter

The rear includes two HDMI 2.1 inputs and outputs, as well as a connector for the included 5V power supply. The front, meanwhile, includes an IR receiver, a selection of indicator lights, a switch for cycling through modes, and EDID switches for changing compatibility settings.

Michael Gariffo/ZDNET

But, what if you also have a gaming console or streaming device you want to swap to as well? And, what if you want to be able to play that console or streaming device's video on both your TV and your monitor? This adapter can make that happen too.

Also: This tiny smartphone accessory gives you a fantastic superpower

This isn't the first device to offer this functionality. However, shopping for HMDI adapters online can be like the wild west; you're never sure the specs on that too-cheap-to-be-true switch are real, if they even bother to list things like which version of HDMI is supported. 

Even then, seemingly compatible devices can have a funny way of not playing well together. Thankfully, the Blackbird's comprehensive, verifiable spec sheet makes it easy to tell if it'll suit your needs. It includes support for:

  • Resolutions up to 8K@60Hz and 4K@120Hz 
  • HDMI 2.1 and HDCP 2.3 compliance
  • 40Gbps video bandwidth
  • Support for HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Hyper Log Gamma (HLG) passthrough
  • Advanced audio support for Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital EX, DTS High Res, DTS-HD Master Audio, Direct Stream Digital, and many other protocols
  • Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Fast as Possible V-active (FVA), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) support
  • Advanced EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) management

Also: How to connect Bluetooth headphones to the Xbox One, Series S, or Series X

Not everyone will need something as complex as Monoprice's Blackbird 8K HDMI Switch/Splitter to perfect their setup. However, for those seeking a way to use that expensive new OLED TV as a monitor too, or gamers wanting to bring their console gaming setups and PC gaming setups together, it can be a lifesaver, a space saver, and a money saver, too. 

The remote and power supply for Monoprice's Blackbird 8K HDMI switch/splitter

The device includes a remote and power supply.

Michael Gariffo/ZDNET

After all, why spend the money on a secondary or tertiary display that's going to take up more room when you can just expand the usefulness of your existing TV or monitor with this simple little device?

Also: How to choose the right monitor layout for work

There are cheaper switches and splitters out there, but few offer the flexibility, verified support, and build quality of the Blackbird. If it sounds like it would make a great addition to your desk or TV stand, you can pick it up now from Amazon or from Monoprice itself. If you want a cheaper option that only supports 4K, or if have even more devices than this model can handle, Monoprice maintains a line of other Blackbird HDMI accessories to suit those needs as well. 

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

GOTRAX 4 electric scooter

This pocket-sized dock transforms your laptop into an entire workstation

A top-down shot of the Mobile Pixels Duex Plus attached to a MacBook.

This flip-out portable monitor is my productivity secret weapon

Lenovo Tiny-in-One Gen 5 Monitor

All-in-one PCs: Lenovo's new Tiny-in-One monitors can now support more powerful workstations