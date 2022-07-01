Air frying vs Oven baking: What's the best way to cook?

The events of the past couple of years gave way to the DIY revolution. When restaurants shut down a couple years ago, Americans had no choice but to cook for themselves, and many have continued to do so even after restaurants reopened their doors. Suddenly, we remembered how affordable and fun it can be to prepare our own meals, but it is certainly a process made easier with the right tools.
As Americans work to become healthier in everyday life, it is important to know both the benefits and drawbacks of different cooking styles, so you know what works best for you and your family. Air-fryers have become extremely popular in recent years, but is it true that air-frying is better than oven-baking? Before you hit the kitchen for your next meal, this is what you need to know about air-frying vs. oven-baking.
|Air-Frying
|Oven-baking
Best for crispy, fried foods with a fraction of the fat
Air-frying your food delivers a very similar taste and texture without any of the heaviness or health consequences that often come from traditional frying methods, which are high in both fat and calories.
Air fryers only use a small fraction of the oil required for a deep fryer, requiring only about a tablespoon of cooking oil compared to the large amounts required for a traditional fryer. Instead, an air fryer uses circulated air as hot as 400 degrees to cook your food.
Despite the minimal use of oil, an air fryer can replicate the traditional frying process so closely that sometimes it's hard to tell what was cooked with an air fryer or a deep fryer.
An air fryer delivers incredible versatility and capability, able to cook many items that were traditionally relegated to the stovetop or oven. You can count on an air fryer to cook foods like chicken nuggets and tenders, french fries, onion rings, vegetables, pizza, chicken wings, even cookies and donuts, just to name a few.
Air frying presents a whole host of benefits for your diet and health:
With all its benefits, there are still some drawbacks to air-frying your food.
Best for baking, broiling, and roasting larger meals
A conventional oven is perhaps the most traditional household appliance, certainly one commonly found in kitchens around the world. Ovens typically consist of multiple racks to accommodate your goodies and are a trusted way to bake and broil an endless amount of foods. An oven uses hot air to cook food slowly and indirectly, allowing foods in a more liquid form, liked baked goods, to take shape while cooking. It cooks from the inside while slowly browning the exterior.
In addition to broiling and baking, conventional ovens can also provide extended functionality, including toasting and roasting. While roasting relies upon a slower cooking method to surround an item with hot air, toasting is used to brown the exterior only when there's no need to cook the interior further, like letting the cheese melt and brown to finish off a cooked casserole.
A conventional oven can prepare a wide assortment of baked, broiled, and roasted foods, including popular items like pizza, meats, vegetables, casseroles, bacon, bread, muffins, cheesecake, and many more.
Oven-baking brings a whole host of benefits that can be incredibly helpful to your health:
For all its benefits, oven-baking is not perfect. It has some drawbacks that can affect your choice.
With experience in several cooking methods, we bring a personal perspective to our analysis of air-frying versus oven-baking. Drawing from personal use, we supplement our consumer experience with proven research by some of the world's greatest institutions. To best understand the nutritional value and health effects of air frying vs oven baking, we refer to published studies from the Mayo Clinic, National Cancer Institute, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service, and the National Library of Medicine's National Center for Biotechnology Information.
When comparing air-frying vs. oven-baking, the best choice for you depends on several personal factors, such as your preferred cooking method, household size, and your budget. These are some considerations to help with when choosing between air-frying and oven-baking.
Air-frying
Oven-baking
Smaller households
✔
Personal pizza
✔
Super-crispy foods
✔
Breaded frozen foods
✔
Finger foods
✔
Group cooking
✔
Full-sized pizza
✔
Roasts
✔
Cakes, muffins, and brownies
✔
Stews
✔
Oven-baking requires the use of a conventional oven. This enclosed area typically incorporates multiple racks while offering additional roasting and broiling capabilities.
An air fryer is a compact kitchen appliance that is typically presented in a countertop model. It uses a small amount of oil and the circulation of hot air to mimic the effects of deep-frying without excessive amounts of oil.
Air-frying is a healthier alternative to deep-fried foods, but oven-baking often preserves good nutrients while filtering out the bad ones, making oven-baked foods even healthier than most air-fried foods.
Many top manufacturers now include an air frying option in their newer models of ranges, so if you're in the market for a new appliance and don't want to buy a separate air fryer, you can look for this 2-in-1 option.
Ovens and air-fryers are available in a myriad of designs, colors, and materials with ever-evolving technologies to improve the way we cook. While air-frying and oven-baking are great, they are far from your only option. In the oven baking vs air frying debate, it's important to remember that there are always other ways of preparing your food, too.
These are a few other options for your culinary skills.