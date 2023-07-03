Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 kitchen appliance deals: Ninja, GE, Keurig, more

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The biggest online shopping day of the year is here, and if you're looking to spruce up your kitchen, here's a look at the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 kitchen appliance deals. From coffee makers to pressure cookers to food processors, you'll find steep discounts on small appliances -- up to 50% or more.
This list will be updated frequently as we actually hit Prime Day and new sales drop, but here's a look at a few early deals to get you started.
If you're a sparkling water fan, the SodaStream E-TERRA is currently $70 off its listed price. It lets you create freshly carbonated water at the touch of a button. With three preset levels to choose your level of carbonation, you'll have your favorite bubbly water in seconds.
Coffeemakers can take up a lot of counter space, but the K-Mini coffee maker from Keurig, which you can snag for just $59.99, solves that problem with its tiny footprint. At under 5 inches wide, it's perfect for smaller spaces.
This 10-function smart pressure cooker is currently more than 50% off its original price. In addition to doing things a traditional pressure cooker does like sauté, slow cook, pressure cook, steam and more, this appliance is packed with features. It has a built-in scale that lets you measure food by weight, auto pressure release, updates on your phone, app control and more.
Save $40 on this powerful food processor that will power through even the toughest of vegetables. It has a large 12-cup capacity, three speeds, includes stainless steel accessories, and has suction cups on the bottom to make sure your machine stays in place.
For $129.95, the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker replaces 14 individual kitchen appliances. In addition to being a slow cooker and steam oven, it's a cast iron skillet, dutch oven, roasting pan, and more. It has a removable cooking pot that's oven safe to 500°, and its 8.5-quart size give you room to make plenty of food.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.
The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals will drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two-day event.
