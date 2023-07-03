Best early Amazon Prime Day phone deals: Google Pixel, Samsung, OnePlus, more

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Amazon's annual mega sale of virtually anything you can think of doesn't officially start until next Tuesday, but some of the best deals on unlocked smartphones have already begun. If you're a Prime member, Amazon's Prime Day sale makes it easy to find a device for less than retail. But not every sale is created equal.
Also: Amazon Prime Day is official: July 11-12 for major sales on tech and more
Sometimes, a manufacturer will label an older product that's since depreciated in value as a discount. Other times, what's marked as "the lowest price yet" isn't actually that. That's why we've done the dirty work of sifting through Amazon's Prime Day catalog and picking out the deals that are actually worth buying, with frequent updates as prices and inventory change.
The Motorola Razr Plus is on track to becoming ZDNET's best clamshell-style foldable phone of the year, and this Prime Day offer sweetens the pot. At a $150 discount, the Razr Plus is more accessible than ever. And its dual-screen design should appeal to content creators and power users alike.
Amazon is selling the new Google Pixel 7a at a $31 discount if you buy it standalone. But the actual deal to consider here is when you bundle the Pixel Buds A-Series. Normally selling for $598 for both devices, Amazon will sell you the bundle at a $100 discount right now. You basically get the earbuds for free.
Typically selling for $200 more, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can be had right now for a little more than its all-time low price. Still, you're getting what is arguably the most equipped phone of the year, with a large display and battery, 256GB of storage, and a built-in stylus.
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is not as flashy as its S-series siblings, but it's one of the best mid-range phones you can buy right now. With a decent-sized 6.4-inch display, 120Hz refresh rate, and 128GB of storage, there's not much to complain about for the price that you're paying.
The Google Pixel 6 Pro was one of the best camera phones when it launched, and it's still a very competitive handset two years later. What makes this deal worth it, beyond the fact that it's nearly 50% off, is that you're getting a new handset; not renewed or refurbished like most other discounted offers can be.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.
The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals will drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two-day event.
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
We test a lot of phones at ZDNET, from ones that flip and fold to ones that can communicate via space satellites, so we have a knack for knowing what's the best on the market.
Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best phone you can buy. It features a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, four cameras at the rear including one that shoots up to 200MP photos, and an S Pen stylus siloed on the bottom corner.
If you're not a fan of larger phones, there's a good chance you'll find something more to your liking in ZDNET's best phones list.
ZDNET will be scouring the sale to find the best deals by category. For now, find the best early deals here: