/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Kitchen & Household

The 4 best Instant Pot deals: Save 50% on a Wi-Fi pressure cooker

Get cooking faster with deals on a multifunctional pressure cooker and save up to $150.
allison-murray
rebecca-isaacs
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer and  Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro

Between the prep work and the actual cooking, making a meal can take a big chunk out of your day. A multifunctional pressure cooker can literally shave off hours of cooking time if you have the right cooker and know how to use it. If you don't have time to spend hours in the kitchen, they can be a lifesaver, providing an easy, tasty way to prepare your dinner.

We've rounded up the best deals on multifunctional pressure cookers available right now, so you can cook more efficiently. 

Instant Pot 8 Quart Crisp Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer

Save $50
instant-pot-1.jpg
Instant Pot
  • Current Price: $99
  • Original Price: $149

This model from Instant Pot can accomplish nine different tasks: pressure cooking, steaming, slow cooking, sautéing, air frying, baking, broiling, roasting, and warming. The pressure cooker function promises to cook meals up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods. 

You can cook up to eight servings with this Instant Pot, making it an excellent choice for larger families. 

View now at Walmart

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Save $20
Instant Pot Duo Crisp Large 11-in-1 Air Fryer & Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot
  • Current Price: $129
  • Original Price: $149

While this Instant Pot is smaller, it makes up for that with nine functionalities. In addition to the features on the Instant Pot above, this one can saute foods and make yogurt. You also can sous vide with this Instant Pot.

With its 12 built-in smart programs, this Instant Pot allows you to simply press a button and it cooks your food at precisely the right temperature for the right amount of time. 

View now at Amazon

More: How to use an Instant Pot or modern pressure cooker 

Instant Pot smart Wifi 6-quart multi-use pressure cooker

Save $75
Instant Pot smart Wi-fi 6 quart multi-use pressure cooker
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $75
  • Original Price: $150

Those who want a smart pressure cooker will love this pot's features. It has WiFi connectivity, so you can monitor its progress through the accompanying app. What makes this a great deal is that you can actually use pre-programmed cooking from over a thousand recipes, which also can be found in the app. You can braise, bake, steam, and sauté your foods in this handy pressure cooker.

View now at Best Buy

Alternative: Ninja - Foodi 14-in-1, 6.5-QT Pressure Cooker

Save $150
Ninja 14-in-1 pressure cooker
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $129
  • Original Price: $279

Ninja's 14-in-1 pressure cooker uses a SmartLid design to cook in up to 14 different ways, including steaming and a special SteamCrisp setting to cook your food without drying it out. On some one-touch settings, it can cook foods up to 75% faster while keeping them juicy. As a bonus, the pot and ceramic plate are dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

View now at Best Buy

More: The best Instant Pot accessories in 2022

What features should you look for in an Instant Pot?

Multifunctional cooking pots come with many different features, depending on the device. Some of the most useful ones are a pressure cooker, an air fryer, a slow cooker, and a steamer. If your pot has at least those things, you can make almost any meal with ease. 

What can you cook with an instant pot?

With a multifunctional cooking pot, you can make air-fried chicken wings with less oil, cook perfect rice, make your grandmother's stew recipe with ease, and even make your own yogurt for morning parfaits. In addition, there are plenty of cooking pot recipes online you can peruse for inspiration. 

What size Instant Pot should you buy?

The size of your multifunctional cooking pot depends on what you'll be using it for and how many people you plan to feed. The higher the quart number, the bigger the servings. A six-quart pot can fit a whole chicken, but families of four or more should consider an even larger size of at least eight quarts or more. 

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

The 4 best iPad deals available right now: August 2022
best-ipad-deals

The 4 best iPad deals available right now: August 2022

iPad
Best TV deals: August 2022
besttvdeals.png

Best TV deals: August 2022

TVs
The 8 best back-to-school deals of 2022
replace-this-image.jpg

The 8 best back-to-school deals of 2022

Hardware