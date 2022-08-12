Between the prep work and the actual cooking, making a meal can take a big chunk out of your day. A multifunctional pressure cooker can literally shave off hours of cooking time if you have the right cooker and know how to use it. If you don't have time to spend hours in the kitchen, they can be a lifesaver, providing an easy, tasty way to prepare your dinner.
We've rounded up the best deals on multifunctional pressure cookers available right now, so you can cook more efficiently.
This model from Instant Pot can accomplish nine different tasks: pressure cooking, steaming, slow cooking, sautéing, air frying, baking, broiling, roasting, and warming. The pressure cooker function promises to cook meals up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods.
You can cook up to eight servings with this Instant Pot, making it an excellent choice for larger families.
While this Instant Pot is smaller, it makes up for that with nine functionalities. In addition to the features on the Instant Pot above, this one can saute foods and make yogurt. You also can sous vide with this Instant Pot.
With its 12 built-in smart programs, this Instant Pot allows you to simply press a button and it cooks your food at precisely the right temperature for the right amount of time.
More: How to use an Instant Pot or modern pressure cooker
Those who want a smart pressure cooker will love this pot's features. It has WiFi connectivity, so you can monitor its progress through the accompanying app. What makes this a great deal is that you can actually use pre-programmed cooking from over a thousand recipes, which also can be found in the app. You can braise, bake, steam, and sauté your foods in this handy pressure cooker.
Ninja's 14-in-1 pressure cooker uses a SmartLid design to cook in up to 14 different ways, including steaming and a special SteamCrisp setting to cook your food without drying it out. On some one-touch settings, it can cook foods up to 75% faster while keeping them juicy. As a bonus, the pot and ceramic plate are dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.
More: The best Instant Pot accessories in 2022
Multifunctional cooking pots come with many different features, depending on the device. Some of the most useful ones are a pressure cooker, an air fryer, a slow cooker, and a steamer. If your pot has at least those things, you can make almost any meal with ease.
With a multifunctional cooking pot, you can make air-fried chicken wings with less oil, cook perfect rice, make your grandmother's stew recipe with ease, and even make your own yogurt for morning parfaits. In addition, there are plenty of cooking pot recipes online you can peruse for inspiration.
The size of your multifunctional cooking pot depends on what you'll be using it for and how many people you plan to feed. The higher the quart number, the bigger the servings. A six-quart pot can fit a whole chicken, but families of four or more should consider an even larger size of at least eight quarts or more.