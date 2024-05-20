'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
You can get the Cosori air fryer for $50 ahead of Memorial Day 2024
Do you want to cook delicious meals without parking yourself in front of a stove or oven? Or are you looking to consume less fat in your dishes?
Also: My favorite smart kitchen tool just got a meaty upgrade (and why you need one)
An air fryer is a great option, and the Cosori Small Air Fryer Oven is currently $50 on Amazon. You can enjoy your meals with up to 97% less oil than foods that are traditionally deep-fried.
I cook with my air fryer at least three times a week and have used it for salmon, chicken, vegetables, and more -- I've even successfully baked a cake in it. Once you've prepared your food, whether that be chopping your vegetables or seasoning your meat, all you have to do is stick it into the air fryer, select the temperature and time, and press start.
The Cosori Small Air Fryer Oven has four cooking functions consisting of air fry, bake, roast, and reheat. This way, you can simplify your cooking process depending on the type of meal or snack you're craving.
Also: Everything you need to upgrade to a smart kitchen
The convenience of using Cosori's air fryer has saved me time cooking, especially when I come home from work or need to get some other task done while I'm making dinner. This model also has a noise level of less than 48 dB, the quietest level of all the Cosori models.
Grab the Cosori Small Air Fryer Oven while it's still $50.
