Prime Day parties on with the discount on this future-proof Samsung 8K TV

Samsung's Black Friday in July includes $500 off a top-tier television set.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributor on
Samsung

Amazon Prime Day is over, but other vendors still have a number of summer savings worth checking out, including a $500 discount on the Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. 

The sale is what Samsung calls "Black Friday in July," a hat-tip to the upcoming week of sales in late November. For a limited time, the tech giant has a range of sales on TVs, smartphones, and home appliances. 

Among the deals of note is the Samsung Neo, a 65" smart TV which will be future-proof for years to come. The 2022 model has an edge-to-edge bezel and 8K QLED Infinity Screen, powered by Quantum Mini LEDs & multi-exposure HDR capture designed to improve vibrancy and contrast. A dedicated processor manages picture upscaling. 

If the display causes you strain in high-light environments, you can turn on an eye comfort mode to reduce blue light.

An interesting feature of this premium TV is object tracking, in which the inbuilt Dolby Atmos sound will focus on objects displayed on screen -- such as a moving car or train -- to enhance immersive sounds.

You can also enjoy discounts on different sizes, with the TV available in 65, 75, and 85-inch options. 

A $500 discount is a good start, but the company is also happy to throw in a $799.99 Freestyle projector for free. The point-and-play 180-degree projector can be used to stream content from apps, films, or music playlists. 

If you'd like to check it out, visit Samsung below:

Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

 $4,499.99 at Samsung

