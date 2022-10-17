'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET has spotted a deal likely to be of real interest to anyone looking to upgrade their home audio systems.
The Samsung MX-ST90B Sound Tower, an alternative to more traditional soundbars, currently has a discount of $400. While normally priced at around $1200, over at Amazon, you can purchase one for $797, a 33% reduction in price.
The Samsung MX-ST90B Sound Tower would suit any living room or audiophile's bedroom. The device has the functionality of a typical soundbar, but Samsung has opted for a vertical design with a triangular structure for improved, bi-directional sound.
The floor-standing speaker offers users 1700 watts of high-powered audio with Bluetooth connectivity and compatibility with Android and iOS devices. You can wheel the speaker around and make use of a party mode containing LED lighting effects, or link up more than one of the speaker systems for parties. In addition, Samsung has included two microphone jacks for karaoke.
You can use the Sound Tower either inside or outdoors and the vendor says the product is IPX5 rated for water resistance. The last time we saw a decent discount on this range was in February.
If the $797 Sound Tower is a bit beyond your budget, Amazon has several other sales on Samsung audio products which may interest you. For example, you can pick up a less powerful version of the Sound Tower for $347 (a 30% discount, saving $150), or a traditional Samsung HW-S50B/ZA soundbar for $177, a saving of $70.