Those of you in need of a good Wi-Fi router system that can handle a big home or other large area should check out the Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system four pack.. Discounted by 35% for Prime Day 2023, this $285 system comes with four mesh units, one of which can connect to your modem, and the other three can be used as Wi-Fi satellites to extend your connection. Amazon pegs the coverage at 6,000 square feet, which should be enough for even the largest house without any dead zones or dropoffs.

The mesh technology means you don't have to fiddle with range extenders or other workarounds to cover a large area. And built with the latest wireless standard of Wi-Fi 6, the eero 6+ mesh provides good performance and coverage at a price even more affordable on Prime Day.

Providing Wi-Fi speeds as fast as one gigabit per second with 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands (and a special 160 MHz radio channel), the eero 6+ mesh offers enough bandwidth to support more than 75 different devices.

Each unit has two ethernet ports so you can plug in a supported device for greater speed and performance than with Wi-Fi. Plus, the system comes with a smart home hub to connect compatible Thread and Zigbee devices on your network.

Don't need four mesh units to handle your entire house? Also on sale for 35% off for Prime Day are a $90 one pack to cover 1,500 square feet, a $155 two pack for 3,000 square feet, and a $195 three pack for 4,500 square feet. But if your home is large, and you want to extend your Wi-Fi coverage to every nook and cranny, the eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system four pack is a solid choice.