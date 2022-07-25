/>
Best Buy is selling two Blink indoor cameras for just $30

With this sale, you can protect your home for a fraction of the regular price.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
Blink Indoor Camera
Best Buy

Traveling can be stressful, especially if you're worried about your home while you're away. Indoor cameras can give you peace of mind, and with savings on the Blink indoor cam, today is the time to pick them up. Right now, you can get two Blink cameras for only $30.

Blink indoor camera kit

 $29 at Best Buy

The Blink indoor camera streams in 1080p quality, so you can see exactly what is going on in your home. Whenever you're out of the house, you'll get motion detection notifications, and you can even customize different notification zones if you have pets that are crate-trained, for example.

The cameras are easy to set up within minutes. All you have to do is plug them in, connect them to Wi-Fi, and use the app to make your preferred settings. You'll get the live stream going shortly after opening the box. 

With the Blink cameras, you will get a free 30-day trial to the Blink Subscription plan, which allows you to record, save, and store footage. After the trial expires, you can expect to pay $3/month per camera or up to $10/month for unlimited cameras if you have a large home space.

This is the lowest price we've seen on this two-camera deal, so if you've been wanting to improve your home security system, now is a great time to invest. You can find the deal at Best Buy right now. Y can also take a look at our best security camera recommendations before purchasing.

