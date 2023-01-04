CES 2023: Eve Systems unveils new Matter-certified smart home devices

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Eve Systems was one of the first smart home accessory makers to update some of its existing products to support Matter, a smart home platform that allows devices to work across multiple platforms such as Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. Now, the company is announcing more Matter-certified devices that will launch in just a few weeks.
Also: Nanoleaf announces Matter-compatible smart lighting at CES 2023
On March 28, Eve will begin selling its $50 Even Door & Window sensor, $40 Eve Energy smart plug, and $50 Eve Motion, a motion detection sensor.
All three products will be available directly from Eve, through Amazon and Apple.
In addition to the new Matter-certified products, the company also announced the new Eve MotionBlinds Upgrade Kit for Roller Blinds. For $200, the retrofit kit turns basic roller blinds into smart, connected blinds you can control remotely and via automation.
Also: GE Lighting adds new Cync hexagon panels, bulbs, and customizable neon lights
There's also a version of Eve MotionBlinds for Honeycomb & Venetian blinds that can tilt and lift the blinds to let in just the right amount of light.
Eve plans on releasing a firmware update for all MotionBlinds products in the first quarter, including the original MotionBlinds announced during CES 2022.