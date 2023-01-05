Dandy's new weed-killing lawn robot will save your back

Dandy Technology

Dandy Technology is committed to saving your lawn -- and back -- from pesky weeds. The new Dandy DT-01 and Dandy DT-01XL are lawn care robots designed for residential customers with up to one acre of coverage area, especially those looking to limit herbicide use.

This robot automatically solves two of my top gardening problems: removing weeds and reducing the amount of harmful chemicals used at home.

The Dandy DT-01 uses AI and visual processing technology to distinguish up to 95% of common broadleaf weeds from grass blades and sprays them directly using a small dose of herbicide, like a spot treatment. Dandy claims this method reduces the use of weed-kiling chemicals by up to 90% when compared to spraying an entire lawn.

With durable bumpers on the perimeter of the robot, the Dandy weed killing robot can detect fences and walls, along with other obstacles in its path. And the built-in camera with image recognition technology keeps it away from gravel and pavement.

Unlike robot mowers, you won't need to deal with underground installations or laying wires to keep your robot from wandering. The Dandy uses GPS to stay within a coverage area that you draw for your robot on the mobile app, even letting set "stay-out" areas to keep it away.

The Dandy mobile app can also provide a heatmap of weeds, mushrooms, and poor grass health. And if you lose your robot in your yard, you'll be able to find it using the app on your phone.

"Technology should help us improve our day-to-day lives and reduce our environmental impact, and Dandy does just that," Peter Wokwicz, Dandy Technology's founder and CEO said of the new endeavor. "It lifts the burden of a tedious, expensive task, and prioritizes both safety and efficiency".

There are two models for this Dandy weed killing robot, the DT-01, which can cover up to 1/4 acre and retails for $700, and the DT-01XL that covers up to one acre and goes for $800. The smaller of the two can hold up to 0.5L of herbicide and can spray up to 1,000 weeds with one tankful, while the XL version has a 1.2L reservoir and can spray up to 2,700 weeds before needing a refill.

Since the Dandy robot sprays a mist directly on each weed, it can eliminate them in just one or two sessions.

The Dandy DT-01 and DT-01XL are available for purchase with shipping starting in early spring 2023.