Home Depot is adding more smart home gear with new Hubspace integrations

Home Depot will be offering a slew of new smart home products -- being showcased now at CES 2024 -- through its Hubspace platform, including a smart thermostat, a home security system, a Husky smart watering timer, a smart chest freezer, and a Commercial Electric smart exhaust fan.

Hubspace is a smart home platform that delivers integrations with different brands like Defiant, Hampton Bay, and Commercial Electric, to name a few. It lets users connect various smart home products from different brands and then control them all from one place, the Hubspace app.

While not widely known as a brand of smart home products on its own, Hubspace does offer smart home devices, and it's now expanding that catalog with some affordable options coming to Home Depot in 2024. As a compatibility-focused solution, the Hubspace app is available for Android and iOS and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

The Hubspace Smart Thermostat is a new smart thermostat and trim kit set to launch later this year, offering a solution to make homes more energy efficient. Hubspace is also launching Defiant a 5-kit smart home Security Kit with a keypad, motion and window sensors, and a 24-hour backup battery.

Aside from Hubspace-branded products, the smart home platform is also launching three new products in 2024 that were just announced. Hubspace powers the Husky Smart Watering Timer to let users control the timer's two independently controlled spigots from their phones, set a weekly watering schedule, and leverage the device's Rain Delay feature to pause water when rain is expected.

The Commercial Electric Smart Exhaust Fan does away with forgetting to turn off the bathroom's exhaust fan during the night -- unless that's just me. The fan includes a motion and humidity sensor for optimal ventilation and lighting; it also has a light that can be adjusted from warm to cool. The smart exhaust fan also has a built-in Bluetooth speaker to upgrade your shower karaoke sessions.

Hubspace also powers the Vissani smart chest freezer, which will launch in 2024. Aside from an 8.8 cubic feet capacity, this freezer lets you change its settings through the Hubspace app, even boasting a "fast freeze" feature to cool the freezer to a desired temperature rapidly. More importantly, the app also alerts consumers if it goes offline for over 30 minutes or if an abnormal temperature is detected.

Hubspace is looking to become an all-in-one app for whole-home control with affordable alternatives to other major tech companies and the freedom of not being tied to one brand.