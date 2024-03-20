This smart air purifier effectively replaced allergy medicine for me, and it's $120 off right now

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

What's the deal?

Amazon has the Coway Airmega IconS discounted by $125, putting it at a much more accessible price of $575.

Why this deal is ZDNET-recommended

Air purifiers are commonly used to relieve symptoms of allergies and asthma, but they can also improve your everyday life even if you have a steady immune system. Many on the West Coast, for example, reach for their air purifiers to cope with diminished air quality as a result of wildfire smoke, while a lot of schools and doctors' offices started using them during the pandemic.

Also: The 75+ best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals

In my home, I've been testing the Coway Airmega IconS air purifier, which effectively gets rid of kitchen odors when I cook and helps with pet dander in the puppy's room (aka my office).

The machine was created with style in mind; it's a neutral-toned, mid-century furniture piece, that stands just over 21 inches tall and is covered in beige fabric. It's a performant air purifier, to say the least, but you'll want to buy it for all the extra perks that come included.

View at Amazon

What makes the Airmega IconS stand out

One unique feature that the Coway brings to the table, aside from its air-purifying capability, is smart home functionality. As a smart device, the Airmega IconS connects to Wi-Fi to give you app controls via a smartphone. It's a feature that has slowly but surely turned the purifier into a staple in my smart-connected home.

With a few taps and swipes, I can control various settings and modes on the purifier without needing to be in the same room as it. And, on its own, the purifier doubles as a Qi wireless charger, with the pad built on the top panel, elevating the Airmega IconS into the perfect bedside companion or living room hub.

Can your air purifier charge AirPods? Maria Diaz/ZDNET

After testing it out in different rooms, I found Airmega IconS the most useful in my bedroom. I can control it using the IoCare app from my phone, where I can also set schedules and timers for it, as well as view the current and historical air quality in the room. Then, it's just a matter of setting my iPhone or AirPods down to charge at night and drifting off to sleep.

Now, is this the fastest wireless charger available? Definitely not, but it is a great addition to what is typically a clunky household appliance, and I don't take its convenience for granted.

Also: I've found the perfect bedside wireless charging pad

The machine is also compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa. I've set up voice routines like "Lights out", for example, to have all the outdoor lights and any smart devices we may have forgotten turn off at night, and the purifier hasn't let me down yet.

Lastly, the top panel of the Airmega IconS has a wooden finish that, when tapped, displays glanceable information like the current air quality. It's a small touch that makes the purifier feel more modern than any other I've used.

The touch display on the Airmega IconS. Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Does it clean your air effectively?

The Airmega IconS is a three-stage air purifier: a washable pre-filter that is built to trap larger particles like pet hair and dust, a True HEPA H13 to capture ultra-fine particles like viruses, bacteria, and pollen, and an activated carbon filter to neutralize odors from cigarettes, foods, and pets, or common household chemicals and VOCs.

Also: I tested the Toshiba Air Purifier on smoke odor. Here's my verdict

This air purifier can cover an indoor space of up to 649 square feet with two air changes per hour, and the included filter lasts up to a year of use, according to Coway.

Coway

As a long-time allergy sufferer, I've always used some form of allergy spray or antihistamine daily, no matter the season. This, combined with thoroughly cleaning my bedroom on a weekly basis to keep dust at bay, has been mostly enough to help me sleep comfortably at night. I say mostly because, even with these efforts, I do sometimes wake up with a scratchy cough and watery eyes.

Adding the Airmega IconS purifier to my bedroom has made it so that I can finally skip the medicine without the risk of waking up with allergy symptoms throughout the night. That's the biggest problem solved for me.

Review: Levoit Vital 200S: The smart air purifier that saved my holiday plans

I've tried the Levoit Vital 200S for a while and found it to be a good choice for my room, as it's a strong air purifier, but the Coway has prevented my allergies more consistently -- and that's what truly matters for one's health.

ZDNET's buying advice

At the end of the day, the Airmega IconS is a $500 smart air purifier, which is a considerable amount of money to spend on such a device. It is the most expensive model of Coway's Airmega line, mostly because of its smart capabilities, wireless charging, and modern design, but I'd argue that it pays itself off by giving you better health.

The purifier is a beautiful device that fits seamlessly with almost any decor. Its bespoke design also separates it from the crowd of large, boxy, and polished white air purifiers.

Besides the price, I can't complain much about the Airmega IconS. The effectiveness of its filtering, paired with the extra yet practical benefits, certainly made an impression on me -- one that's big enough to give the machine a permanent spot in my bedroom.