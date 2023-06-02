The best portable photo printers of 2023

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
We've come a long way from the days when Polaroids were your only option for printing photos in a matter of seconds. Now, we've got portable photo printers that can capture our favorite moments in vivid ink from anywhere, without the Polaroid's signature, washed-out flash (however cool the retro aesthetic may be).
Aside from photos, portable printers are a compact general printing solution, as you can access important documents and PowerPoint decks on business trips or while working remotely.
Based on critical factors like construction, features, and, of course, reasonable price, we rounded up the best portable printers available today for your photo and document printing needs alike. ZDNET's team tested and reviewed our top choice, Canon Pixma TR150, and conducted further market research to see how other portable options stack up -- and which one is best for you.
Canon Pixma TR150 Wireless Portable Printer tech specs: Printer type: Inkjet | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB | Printer speed: 5.5 pages per minute | Weight: 6.7 pounds | Dimensions: 7.3 x 12.7 x 2.6 inches
Canon Pixma TR150 Wireless Portable Printer is the best portable photo printer you can buy with a fast output and high-quality printing. It's completely wireless and practical to take on the go, weighing less than seven pounds and measuring about the same size as a Macbook Air.
This is an inkjet printer, producing an impressive 5.5 color pages per minute or nine pages per minute in black and white. They aren't small pages, either; it can print pages up to 8.5 x 11 inches in size, making it well-suited for those work documents or school papers.
Users can control the printer using the built-in 1.44-inch OLED display, or use a series of wireless options from a smartphone via the Canon Print App, Apple AirPrint, or Google Cloud Print thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity. Additionally, the printer is compatible with a wide range of operating systems, including Windows and Mac, along with mobile options.
Canon Selphy CP1500 Printer tech specs: Printer type: Dye sublimation | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB | Printer speed: One page per minute | Weight: 1.9 pounds | Dimensions: 9.2 x 8.7 x 4.9 inches
The Canon Selphy CP1500 Printer is also our pick for the best instant camera, using dye sublimation to produce fantastic 4 x 6-inch prints. This means no more smudged photos because the ink dries instantly. The prints are also water-resistant and long-lasting.
With the dye sublimation process, it takes longer to produce those high-quality color prints, so you only get one color page per minute. However, it is super fast with monochromatic printing, producing 150 pages per minute. You can also tweak the printer settings using the 3.5-inch display, giving you the ability to edit photos and add filters.
There is USB and Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can use your smartphone to control this printer wherever you are. And you can take this anywhere you go because it is extremely lightweight at just two pounds.
Fujifilm Instax Link Wide Printer tech specs: Printer type: Wide-format instant printer | Connectivity: Bluetooth | Printer speed: Two pages per minute | Weight: 12 ounces | Dimensions: 6.1 x 2.8 x 7.6 inches
The Fujifilm Instax Link Wide Printer is the best wide-format portable photo printer that you can buy. It uses Instax Wide Instant Film to produce 3 x 5-inch prints. You also get access to more than 30 editable templates and filters that make printing a breeze, especially when you are not used to working with extra-wide photos. You can even add QR codes to your prints.
However, be forewarned that it is slow to print. You will only get two pages per minute, regardless of whether they are color or black and white.
If you have a little more time to wait, then this is the best smartphone photo printer you can buy for wide photos. There is easy Bluetooth connectivity, so you can easily connect to your phone and print all of your favorite photos.
HP OfficeJet 250 Printer tech specs: Printer type: Inkjet | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Printer speed: 19 pages per minute | Weight: 6.51 pounds | Dimensions: 7.8 x 14.96 x 3.6 inches
If you have a little more to spend, the HP OfficeJet 250 Printer is a fast, lightweight, portable photo printer that packs some serious power. This isn't just a printer -- you have the ability to scan and copy, as well, for an all-in-one solution you can take on the road. The print speed is impressive, too, producing 19 pages per minute in color and 20 in monochrome.
The color touchscreen measures almost three inches, and the ten-page auto document feeder helps with those hard copies. There is both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for wireless printing, so you can easily print from your smartphone or tablet.
It also happens to be energy-efficient, carrying an Energy Star certification and giving you the option to use HP's high-yield cartridges.
Canon Pixma TR150 Wireless Portable Printer tech specs: Printer type: Zink | Connectivity: Bluetooth, NFC | Printer speed: One page per minute | Weight: 8.8 ounces | Dimensions: 3 x 5 x 1 inches
For less than $75, you can buy the best budget portable photo printer, the Kodak Step Instant Printer. Weighing less than one pound, it is an easy way to print 2 x 3-inch photos when you are away from your desk.
This uses Zink, or zero-ink, technology, which is a revolutionary dyeless technology that does not require any cartridges or toners. Instead, you just use the 2 x 3-inch printing paper made of dye crystals that come to life when you print. Your photos are then moisture-resistant and tear-resistant. However, it does mean slower printing. You will get one page per minute for both color and monochrome prints.
There is both Bluetooth and NFC connectivity, so it will easily connect to your smartphone or tablet for easy printing. The free Kodak App is a bonus that helps you tweak your photos and add custom filters to personalize your photos before you print.
Canon's Pixma TR150 Wireless Portable Printer is our pick for the best photo printer you can buy today, thanks to an affordable price tag and fast printing speed that makes it a fantastic fit for on-the-go printing.
To see how it compares, here is an overview of the best portable photo printers available.
Best portable photo printer
Price
Type
Printer speed
Canon Pixma TR150 Wireless Portable Printer
$228
Inkjet
5.5 pages per minute
Canon Selphy CP1500
$109
Dye sublimation
One page per minute
Fujifilm Instax Link Wide
$115
Wide-format instant printer
Two pages per minute
HP OfficeJet 250
$390
Inkjet
19 pages per minute
Kodak Step Instant Printer
$70
Zink
One page per minute
There are many portable photo printers that you can buy, but not all of them may offer the value and performance that you can receive from these best portable photo printers. Before you buy, consider these expert suggestions to help you find the right pick for your needs.
Choose this best portable phone printer...
If you want...
Canon Pixma TR150 Wireless Portable Printer
The best portable phone printer for your everyday needs. This is perfect for beginners and experts alike with fast output and high-quality printing on pages up to 8.5 x 11 inches.
Canon Selphy CP1500
The best portable phone printer for smaller photos, printing 4 x 6-inch photos. This model also promises fast-drying ink.
Fujifilm Instax Link Wide
To print wide photos. This best portable photo printer can handle landscape shots and gives you access to a variety of editable templates.
HP OfficeJet 250
A printer-scanner combo. It is pricey, but you get the benefit of two in one. Plus, this printer is energy-efficient.
Kodak Step Instant Printer
The best budget portable photo printer. At only 8.8 ounces, it's lightweight and compact for travel and also gives customization options before printing.
When searching for the best portable photo printers, there are several factors to consider.
Size: Size is one of the most important factors to consider when buying a portable photo printer. In addition to general portability, you also have to think about what size photos you intend to print, as you may find your options limited with certain printers. Before you buy, be sure to carefully check the specs for each printer, so you can find the right-sized printer and photos for your next printing spree.
Connectivity: The best smartphone photo printers feature Bluetooth connectivity, so you can easily connect to your printer via your smartphone or tablet. You may also find USB connectivity, so you can connect to your laptop or digital camera.
Price: The cost of the best portable photo printers can range from under $100 to more than $225, depending on the model you choose. Factors like the size, build, and printer type can all impact how much you pay for your smartphone photo printer.
The best portable photo printers are also smartphone photo printers. This means that they do not require a computer in order to work. Instead, you can use Bluetooth connectivity to connect to your printer via an app. These apps also often allow you to edit and change your photos before you print, like adding a filter or text to your file.
Portable photo printers are specifically created to be smaller and more lightweight than your average photo printer. This means that you typically receive smaller-sized prints, but that is not always the case. For example, the best portable photo printer overall, the Canon Pixma TR150 Wireless Portable Printer, produces prints up to 8.5 x 11 inches in size. Before you choose the best portable photo printer for your needs, consider what size prints you will want to make.
The best portable photo printers can run the gamut in cost. For example, while the Kodak Step Instant Printer is $70, the HP OfficeJet 250 costs almost $500. This is a pretty significant difference that is based on factors like printing style, speed, and size. Overall, the best portable photo printers range in cost from $70 to $228, depending on the option you choose.
There are some other options that are also worth a second look. One of these best portable photo printers may just be the printer you are looking for.
If you like to print square photos, this best portable photo printer is up to the task.
A sleek design matches high performance with this best portable photo printer.
This rainbow-colored printer is super easy to take with you on the go.
For other options, check out our top picks for the best printer, best inkjet printer, and best cheap printer!