/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Smart Office Office Hardware & Appliances

Logitech Signature MK650 Combo for Business, hands on: An affordable duo

Companies buying in bulk, or remote workers on a budget, will find the MK650 wireless keyboard/mouse combo an attractive option.
cliff-joseph-author.jpg
Written by Cliff Joseph on

Logitech Signature MK650 Combo for Business
View now at Logitech
Pros
  • Affordable keyboard and mouse combo
  • Bluetooth or Logitech Bolt connectivity
  • Versatile Options+ app
Cons
  • Keyboard could be sturdier
  • No rechargeable batteries

Logitech has recently been focusing on the needs of business users with its range of mice and keyboards. Earlier this year, it introduced new Business editions of its popular MX mice and keyboards that use Logitech's proprietary Bolt USB wireless adapters to provide enhanced security. However, the top-of-the-range MX products are quite expensive, with a keyboard and mouse combo costing $200-$250.  

That's a lot of money for enterprise customers who may require dozens or even hundreds of devices, so Logitech has now launched the more affordable Signature MK650 Combo For Business, which includes both a keyboard and a mouse for just $69.99/£71. The MK650 Combo is available in either black or white and is currently sold via Logitech's business resellers in most regions. 

Logitech Signature MK650 Combo for Business

The Logitech Signature MK650 Combo for Business is available in white or black and comes with a dongle for Logitech's Bolt wireless connectivity.

Image: Cliff Joseph / ZDNet

At that price, the MK650 Combo is also a good option for individual users who may now be working from home, although the lower price does involve some compromises. The lightweight plastic K650 keyboard lacks the sleek design and sturdy build of the MX keyboards, although it does have a palm-rest that the MX keyboard lacks. The keys travel well too, so it should be comfortable enough for long hours of work. The M650 mouse feels more solidly built -- I found the review unit rather small, but a large variant is available, as well as a version for left-handers.

It's also a little disappointing that neither device includes a rechargeable battery. There are standard AA batteries included, though, with two batteries lasting for 36 months on the keyboard, while a single battery should keep the mouse going for 24 months. 

The full-size keyboard includes a numeric keypad and the standard top row of Function keys, while the mouse has four buttons and a scrolling wheel. It's also possible to switch the mouse wheel between horizontal and vertical scrolling when you press one of the side buttons. Logitech's Options+ app also allows you to customise both mouse buttons and Function keys in order to create profiles that work with the apps that you use most often.  

Logitech Options+: keyboard

Logitech Options+: keyboard

Screenshot: Cliff Joseph / ZDNet

Thankfully, the recently-updated app is now a lot more Mac-friendly than it used to be. However, the MK650 Combo doesn't support the Flow option that allows the more expensive MX mice and keyboards to be paired with multiple computers and mobile devices, and to transfer files between them (rather like Apple's Universal Control, but introduced years earlier). 

Logitech Options+: mouse

Logitech Options+: mouse

Screenshot: Cliff Joseph / ZDNet

Logitech Signature MK650 Combo for Business

 View now at Logitech

Logitech Signature MK650 Combo for Business specifications



M650 mouseK650 keyboard
Wireless connectivityLogi Bolt, BluetoothLogi Bolt, Bluetooth
Wireless range10m10m
Warranty2 years2 years
Battery1x AA2x AA
Battery life24 months36 months
Battery indicatoryesyes
Dimensions61mm x 108.2mm x 38.8mm (2.4in. x 4.26in. x 1.52in.)457.3mm x 193.5mm x 24mm (18in. x 7.62in. x 0.94in.)
Weight (inc. battery)101.4g (3.58oz)700.2g (24.7oz)
Tracking DPI400-4000

ScrollingSmartWheel technology

Handednessambidextrous

Easy-Switch

no
Keyboard size

full
Number of keys

118
Number pad

yes
Typing

Plunger
Tilt legs

yes
Tilt angles

4°, 8°
Baclit keys

no
Illuminated Caps/Num Lock

no
Logi Options+yesyes
Logitech Flownono
Software supportWindows, MacOSWindows, MacOS

Logitech Zone Vibe 125 headset

If you're in the market for additional office accessories, then Logitech has also announced a new headset for office work, called the Zone Vibe 125. Priced at $129.99/£109, the Vibe is actually based on one of Logitech's gaming headsets, which are designed to be comfortable for long, intense gaming sessions. The large earpieces are thickly padded and only weigh 185g, so they should be comfortable enough to wear throughout the day at work. The boom mic includes noise-cancelling features to provide clear voice calls even in a busy office, and you can mute the mic simply by flipping it upwards away from your face. The rechargeable battery lasts for around 18 hours when you're talking via the mic, or 20 hours if you just want to relax and listen to some music at the end of the day.

Logitech Zone Vibe 125

 $129.99 at Amazon

Alternatives to consider

If your budget can handle it, Logitech's high-end MX Keys Combo is an excellent choice. At the other end of the price scale, Microsoft's Wireless Desktop 900 is extremely affordable at just under $50.

Logitech MX Keys Combo

 $220 at Amazon

Microsoft Wireless Desktop 900

 $49.95 at Microsoft

RECENT AND RELATED CONTENT

Logitech MX Master 3 for Business review: But is it the best mouse for you? 

Logitech Signature M650 review: A silent mouse that speaks volumes 

Logitech MX Mechanical review: A masterful keyboard in all switches and sizes 

Logitech MX Master 3S review: The best mouse gets even better 

The 5 best wireless mice: Cut the cord 

The best keyboards: Find your type 

Read more reviews

Show Comments

Related

Microsoft said to be ready to shake up the Windows update schedule. Again
newwin11servicingplan

Microsoft said to be ready to shake up the Windows update schedule. Again

Windows 11
Microsoft researched what made employees truly happy. One result was startling
screen-shot-2022-06-27-at-10-54-07-am.png

Microsoft researched what made employees truly happy. One result was startling

Microsoft
An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)
screen-shot-2022-07-06-at-4-32-47-pm.png

An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)

Business