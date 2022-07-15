Logitech Signature MK650 Combo for Business, hands on: An affordable duo

Pros Affordable keyboard and mouse combo

Bluetooth or Logitech Bolt connectivity

Versatile Options+ app Cons Keyboard could be sturdier

No rechargeable batteries

Logitech has recently been focusing on the needs of business users with its range of mice and keyboards. Earlier this year, it introduced new Business editions of its popular MX mice and keyboards that use Logitech's proprietary Bolt USB wireless adapters to provide enhanced security. However, the top-of-the-range MX products are quite expensive, with a keyboard and mouse combo costing $200-$250.

That's a lot of money for enterprise customers who may require dozens or even hundreds of devices, so Logitech has now launched the more affordable Signature MK650 Combo For Business, which includes both a keyboard and a mouse for just $69.99/£71. The MK650 Combo is available in either black or white and is currently sold via Logitech's business resellers in most regions.

The Logitech Signature MK650 Combo for Business is available in white or black and comes with a dongle for Logitech's Bolt wireless connectivity. Image: Cliff Joseph / ZDNet

At that price, the MK650 Combo is also a good option for individual users who may now be working from home, although the lower price does involve some compromises. The lightweight plastic K650 keyboard lacks the sleek design and sturdy build of the MX keyboards, although it does have a palm-rest that the MX keyboard lacks. The keys travel well too, so it should be comfortable enough for long hours of work. The M650 mouse feels more solidly built -- I found the review unit rather small, but a large variant is available, as well as a version for left-handers.

It's also a little disappointing that neither device includes a rechargeable battery. There are standard AA batteries included, though, with two batteries lasting for 36 months on the keyboard, while a single battery should keep the mouse going for 24 months.

The full-size keyboard includes a numeric keypad and the standard top row of Function keys, while the mouse has four buttons and a scrolling wheel. It's also possible to switch the mouse wheel between horizontal and vertical scrolling when you press one of the side buttons. Logitech's Options+ app also allows you to customise both mouse buttons and Function keys in order to create profiles that work with the apps that you use most often.

Logitech Options+: keyboard Screenshot: Cliff Joseph / ZDNet

Thankfully, the recently-updated app is now a lot more Mac-friendly than it used to be. However, the MK650 Combo doesn't support the Flow option that allows the more expensive MX mice and keyboards to be paired with multiple computers and mobile devices, and to transfer files between them (rather like Apple's Universal Control, but introduced years earlier).

Logitech Options+: mouse Screenshot: Cliff Joseph / ZDNet

Logitech Signature MK650 Combo for Business specifications





M650 mouse K650 keyboard Wireless connectivity Logi Bolt, Bluetooth Logi Bolt, Bluetooth Wireless range 10m 10m Warranty 2 years 2 years Battery 1x AA 2x AA Battery life 24 months 36 months Battery indicator yes yes Dimensions 61mm x 108.2mm x 38.8mm (2.4in. x 4.26in. x 1.52in.) 457.3mm x 193.5mm x 24mm (18in. x 7.62in. x 0.94in.) Weight (inc. battery) 101.4g (3.58oz) 700.2g (24.7oz) Tracking DPI 400-4000



Scrolling SmartWheel technology



Handedness ambidextrous



Easy-Switch



no Keyboard size



full Number of keys



118 Number pad



yes Typing



Plunger Tilt legs



yes Tilt angles



4°, 8° Baclit keys



no Illuminated Caps/Num Lock



no Logi Options+ yes yes Logitech Flow no no Software support Windows, MacOS Windows, MacOS

Logitech Zone Vibe 125 headset

If you're in the market for additional office accessories, then Logitech has also announced a new headset for office work, called the Zone Vibe 125. Priced at $129.99/£109, the Vibe is actually based on one of Logitech's gaming headsets, which are designed to be comfortable for long, intense gaming sessions. The large earpieces are thickly padded and only weigh 185g, so they should be comfortable enough to wear throughout the day at work. The boom mic includes noise-cancelling features to provide clear voice calls even in a busy office, and you can mute the mic simply by flipping it upwards away from your face. The rechargeable battery lasts for around 18 hours when you're talking via the mic, or 20 hours if you just want to relax and listen to some music at the end of the day.

Alternatives to consider

If your budget can handle it, Logitech's high-end MX Keys Combo is an excellent choice. At the other end of the price scale, Microsoft's Wireless Desktop 900 is extremely affordable at just under $50.

