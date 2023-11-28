'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Still shopping for holiday gifts? This high-end digital photo frame is $130 after Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is over but many deals are still available and too good to pass up: the $130 Skylight Frame is one of them. If you're looking for the perfect gift for your family or friends this holiday season, the 24% off Skylight Frame is the perfect choice.
I never thought I'd get a digital picture frame -- until I tested out the Skylight Frame. Since then, I don't think I can go back. A digital photo frame constantly displays my favorite photos, old and new, and the Skylight Frame does it very well.
Available in 10 or 15 inches, the Skylight Frame displays photos beautifully, giving users the option to send photos via an app or a custom email address. This means grandparents can set one up in their homes and receive pictures of their grandkids in a matter of seconds. Parents could even have the babysitter do a photo dump of any fun activities the kids did that day, so they can see the pictures when they come home.
The Frame features a responsive touchscreen that lets you zoom in or out on images, pause and resume slide shows, and more. It can be set up vertically or horizontally, and the Frame will automatically rotate the images to accommodate the orientation.
As a mom, I love going through my phone and looking at photos of my kids of what we did that day or funny things they did that I was lucky enough to capture. I also love seeing old photos from events that happened on this day in history, and reliving the newborn snuggles from when my seven-year-old was just weeks old or my four-year-old's first steps.
The Skylight Frame does that for me, right in the middle of my living room.