This is the best way to add more ports to your MacBook or iPad Pro

The new M2 iPad Pro is a powerhouse, but that single USB-C port is very restrictive. Not anymore.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
Top view of Satechi USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1

Satechi USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1. 

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I know we're moving more and more to a wireless world, but I still need my ports

USB-C, HDMI, even a few USB-A ports are handy.

This is why, as much as I love my new M2-powered iPad Pro, I find that single USB-C port really restrictive.

Until now.

Also: Using the wrong USB-C cable can damage your tech. How to avoid that

Enter into the equation the Satechi USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1 (don't let that M1 fool you, this works just as well on M2 hardware). 

Satechi USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1 tech specs

  • 1 x 4K HDMI output: Up to 60Hz
  • 1 x 4K HDMI output: Up to 30Hz
  • 1 x USB-C PD charging: Up to 85W
  • 1 x USB-C data port: Up to 5 Gbps
  • 2 x USB-A data ports (no support for charging or CD drives): Up to 5 Gbps

Note that dual-HDMI support requires the installation of SiliconMotion InstantView software.

Closeup of front of Satechi USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1

Dual-HDMI support requires the installation of SiliconMotion InstantView software.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1 features dual 4K HDMI display ports (60Hz/30Hz), a USB-C port for charging, a separate USB-C data port (this is so useful when I'm editing drone footage on my iPad Pro), and two extra USB-A 3.0 data ports. And all this from a single USB-C connection. 

Closeup of ports on Satechi USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1

Ports galore.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

As is the case with all Satechi products, this adapter is not only functional but beautiful. Packaged in a brushed aluminum housing, it matches the fit, finish, and feel of Apple products.

Also: Don't waste your money on these Apple products

And given that it's pretty compact -- 12 x 6 x 1.8 cm, and weighing in at 140 g -- it's small enough to slip into a pocket or your iPad or laptop bag.

Top view of Satechi USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1

Compact, yet powerful.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

As with almost all Satechi products, I don't have a bad thing to say about the USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1. I suppose if pushed for a tweak, I do sometimes feel like the cable on the adapter is a bit on the small side, and wish that it was detachable. But I also know that if it was detachable, I'd detach it, use it somewhere else, and not have it when I needed it.

Also: The 2022 M2 Apple iPad Pro is my (drone) copilot

And if it were longer, it would add to the bulk and clutter.

No, the Satechi USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1 is as close to perfection as an adapter can be. 

