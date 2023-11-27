'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Upgrade your desk setup with this colorful Logitech keyboard that's $30 off for Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is here, and there's no better time to score savings on everyday essentials for yourself or a loved one for a gift or just as a practical purchase.
If you're working remote or hybrid, chances are you know how important a comfortable desk setup is to success. Right now you can grab this Logitech POP keyboard in several colors, such as the bright Heartbreaker Rose coral and raspberry color for just $70, a savings of $30.
I bought this funky keyboard myself to build my new standing desk setup after recently equipping my home office with a walking pad. I love that its fun and fresh while also being functional.
The POP wireless mechanical keyboard features on old-school raised design, and offers 8 swappable emoji keys and one emoji menu key, all which are customizable with Logitech software, available on Windows and macOS. The scooped, type-writer styles keys create a comfortable typing experience and emit a fun sense of nostalgia as they click, clack, and pop. It makes my work go by faster and is light enough to transport when I need to.
Grab this TikTok sensational Logitech POP keyboard and bring some punches of fun to your work from home setup this Cyber Monday.