'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
How to add a Google Calendar to Thunderbird
I've been using both Thunderbird and Google Calendar for over 15 years. Although most often those two apps are used separately, sometimes I like to be able to use them together in a single location. For that, I turn to Thunderbird.
When Mozilla first introduced the ability to add Google Calendars, it was a rather cumbersome process. With the latest releases of the email client, adding those calendars has been greatly simplified. In fact, it's become so easy that the most challenging part is typing your Gmail address and then giving Thunderbird permission by clicking a couple of buttons. You no longer have to locate a hidden address within Google Calendar or jump through other hoops.
Also: Google Calendar just added bookable appointment scheduling, and it's pretty sweet
It really is that easy.
Let me show you.
How to add a Google Calendar to Thunderbird
What you'll need: To do this, you'll need two things -- a valid Google account and the Thunderbird email client installed on your desktop or laptop. That's it. Let's get to work. I will demonstrate this on the most recent release of Thunderbird, which I would highly suggest you upgrade to immediately (as it offers a much cleaner interface).
1. Open Thunderbird Calendar
The first thing to do is open the Thunderbird email client and then click the Calendar icon near the top right of the app window.
2. Create a new calendar
At the bottom left corner of Thunderbird, you'll see New Calendar. Click that to create the calendar.
3. Select a networked calendar
In the resulting window, select On the Network and click Next.
Also: How to quickly search Google Calendar for past or future events
4. Add your Gmail address
In the next window, type your Gmail address as the Username. Thunderbird will autofill the Location. Once you've done that, click Find Calendars.
5. Sign into Google
A new window will appear, allowing you to sign into the Gmail account you intend to use. In that window, type your Gmail address and click Next. Finish going through the Google sign-in wizard and, when prompted, click Allow to give Thunderbird the necessary permissions.
6. Select your calendar
In the final window of the calendar add wizard, select only the calendar(s) you want to add to Thunderbird and then click Subscribe. Thunderbird will then begin to sync your Google Calendar. Depending on how many entries you have in your calendar, this can take some time, so be patient as it syncs.
Also: How to create multiple Google Calendars (and why you should)
And that's all there is to adding your Google Calendar to Thunderbird. If you prefer to manage your email and calendar in one place, this could be just what you've been looking for.