How to disconnect apps from Google Drive

If you want to protect your data, here's how to disconnect unused apps and integrations that you have added to your Google Drive.
Written by Jack Wallen, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Min Shin
Woman using a laptop while working from home.
Getty Images

I've been using Google Drive for a very long time. Over the years, I've connected who knows how many third-party applications and integrations into Google Cloud Storage service. Some of those apps and integrations I still use, but others have fallen by the wayside some time ago. I've even come across a few third-party apps and integrations that suffered security breaches and had to immediately disconnect them from my Drive account or else possibly fall victim to some bad actor accessing my data.

And that's at the heart of this issue. You've probably forgotten most of the apps and integrations you've added to Google Drive over the years. Even though you might not be using them, they still have access to your data. 

That doesn't mean some individual or organization has nefarious intentions, but it's still not a chance you should take. This is especially so if you store sensitive information in Google Drive.

What can you do? Well, Google has made it pretty easy to see what apps and integrations you've added to Drive and even disconnect them. This is something I would recommend everyone do at least once a year because you will add apps (either from Drive itself or even your mobile device) that you'll wind up not using. You do not want to leave those unused apps connected to your account.

How to disconnect apps from Google Drive

Let me show you how this is done.

Requirements

The only thing you'll need for this is a valid Google Drive account. That's it. Let's get to the disconnection.

1. Log in to Google Drive

The first thing you'll need to do is log in to your Google Drive account from your default web browser.

2. Open Google Drive Settings

From the Google Drive main window, click the gear icon and select Settings.

The Google Drive Settings menu.

Accessing Google Drive Settings.

Image: Jack Wallen

3. Open the Manage apps section

From the left navigation, click Manage apps.

The Google Drive Settings window.

Google Drive has limited options.

Image: Jack Wallen

4. Disconnect unwanted apps

In the resulting window, scroll through the entire list of connected apps until you find one you want to disconnect. When you find one, click the Options drop-down and select Disconnect From Drive. 

You might also run across entries that only have the Delete Hidden App data. That means the entry no longer has access to Google Drive, but there's still data left over from the connection. It's safe to delete that data.

Google Drive connected apps.

A listing of connected apps.

Image: Jack Wallen

5. Confirm the disconnect

When you click Disconnect From Drive, a new popup will appear asking you to verify the disconnect. If you're certain, click Disconnect and the app or integration will be deleted from Google Drive.

Simple peace of mind

And that's all there is to disconnect unwanted apps from Google Drive. As I said, you should go through this list regularly and remove any app or integration that you no longer use. 

However, do be cautious and avoid disconnecting any of the official Google apps from Drive. You'll want to leave those integrations intact.

