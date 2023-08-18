'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
How to enable swiping between pages with the MacOS mouse
I use my iMac for video editing. While working with Final Cut Pro, I can swipe left or right on my Magic Mouse to move the timeline one way or another. It's very handy because it gives me multiple methods of navigating through the timeline.
If only that feature translated to apps like Safari, where I could pull off a simple one-finger-swipe to navigate forward or backward within a website.
Also: How to enable automatic app updates on MacOS
Guess what? That feature does exist, only it's disabled by default. Actually, the Magic Mouse can do more than that. You can configure it such that going backward or forward between pages can be done with one finger, two fingers, or both. Once enabled, any app that moves backward and forward (right to left) will work with a one- or two-finger swipe to the left or right.
The feature is built in and ready to enable.
Let me show you how.
How to enable finger swiping on the Magic Mouse
What you'll need: To make this work, you'll need a device running an updated version of MacOS and a connected Magic Mouse. I'll demonstrate this on an iMac running MacOS version 13.4.1. Now, let's give your mouse a new trick.
1. Open System Settings
This feature is enabled via the System Settings app.
Also: How to get true window snapping in MacOS
To access this tool, click the Apple icon on the far left edge of the Menu Bar and then click System Settings.
2. Navigate to Mouse Settings
From within the System Settings window, scroll to the bottom of the left sidebar and locate the Mouse entry.
3. Open More Gestures
Click on the More Gestures tab, where you'll find an entry labeled Swipe between pages.
Also: 4 ways Windows people get MacOS wrong
That entry has a drop-down that defaults to Off.
4. Enable Swipe between pages
Click the Swipe between pages drop-down and select one of the options. I prefer Scroll Left or Right with One Finger.
Once you've made your selection, I would suggest opening your web browser, going to ZDNET.com, clicking on an article, and then using the one-finger swipe on the Magic Mouse to test the feature. If it works to your liking, you can close System Settings and enjoy the more efficient method of interacting with apps that allows you to move back and forth between pages.
Also: MacBook having trouble sleeping? Battery running down? Try this utility
If the one-finger-swipe method isn't to your liking, switch it to either two-fingers, and see if that isn't preferable.
Either way you go, adding this feature makes interacting with MacOS considerably more efficient. Give it a try and I think you'll agree.