How to find files faster in Google Drive

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
I consider myself a Google Workspace power user.
I'm in Google Drive, Google Docs, Gmail, and Google Calendar all day, so I have to ensure my workflow is as efficient as possible.
One task I often have to do is search through Drive for specific files.
Also: How to organize your Google Drive with these 5 tips
Given I have about a decade's worth of files in Drive, it can sometimes be a chore to find what I'm looking for -- at least it would be if it weren't for Google Drive's search feature.
One thing to keep in mind is that of all the things Google does, its search capabilities are off-the-charts. That not only applies to online searches with google.com but also within the Google lineup of cloud services.
You can hop into Google Drive, type a search string, and find what you're looking for. But when you need to find things even faster, there's a handy trick you can use.
Also: This might be my new favorite web browser
One thing of note: The reason why I call it quick search (all lowercase) is because I don't know if Google even has a name for the feature. Ergo… quick search.
Let me show you.
The only things you'll need for this are a valid Google account and files saved in Google Drive (preferably enough files and folders to justify using the search feature). With those things at the ready, let's get our search on.
Open your default web browser and point it to drive.google.com.
Also: How to automatically convert Google Drive uploads to Docs format
If you're not already logged into your Google account, do so now.
Locate the folder in which you want to search, right-click it, and select Search within X (where X is the name of the folder to be searched).
In the resulting window, you can fine-tune your search by selecting different options from the available drop-downs. For instance, from the File type drop-down, you can select from a number of options, including Documents, Spreadsheets, Presentations, Forms, Photos and Images, PDFs, Videos, Shortcuts, Folders, Sites, Audio, Drawings, or Archives.
Also: How to use Lists in Google Drive for more efficient task management
From the People drop-down, you can select from anyone in your contact list. From Last modified, you can select from Today, Last 7 days, Last 30 days, This year, Last year, or a custom date range. The To Do drop-down allows you to select from Approvals, Follow ups, or Ownership transfers.
As you refine the search, the results will automatically populate in the window, where you can open the file you were looking for.
This quick search feature can really save you time, especially if you have a number of folders on Google Drive that contain large amounts of files. Don't settle for the basic Search feature when you can get more targeted results without too much hassle.