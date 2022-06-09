Enjoying the water is great, but sometimes, you don't always want to be swimming. If you'd rather lounge around the pool or lake, a pool float is the way to go.
The best pool floats allow you to read, tan, or sip a cold beverage comfortably while enjoying the water and the sun. So, we've rounded up the best of the best pool floats to elevate your next pool or lake day.
Features: 250 lbs weight limit | Soft mesh | 3 cupholders
The best pool float is the Aqua Campania 2-in-1 float lounge since it offers multiple ways to relax and is the highest-rated pool float on Amazon. You can lounge on your back with an adjustable backrest or turn the float over and lay on your stomach to tan. There is also plenty of room for beverages or sunscreen since there are three cupholders and a separately attached caddy.
Features: 220 lbs weight limit | 2 air chambers | 1 cup holder
You may want to float in a pool but not necessarily get wet. In that case, this Intex Rockin' Inflatable lounge is a sturdy option that won't flip over. Its two air chambers provide that durability and allow you to float about a foot above the water, ensuring you won't get wet.
Features: 300 lbs weight capacity | 66W motors | 3-blade propellers
This product is for you if you're ever floated away from your group because of a pool float. Sharper Image's Motorized Pool Lounger allows you to control exactly where your pool float is, thanks to a 66W motor and 3-blade propellers. The joystick controllers let you cruise at a rate of up to 3 Mph to go forward, backward, left, right, or spin 360 degrees.
Features: 250 lbs weight capacity | Attached squirt gun | For ages 4 and up
The kids in your life will love this Swimline Inflatable Pool float that's shaped like a UFO. And, it has a water squirter they can control while they are in the float to squirt people with water, making pool days much more fun (maybe not for the adults, though).
Features: 2 cup holders | Included repair patch | 2 handles
The Summer Waves pool float is an extremely budget-friendly option since it's only $7. While it's cheap, it's also easy to blow it up yourself without a pump, and when properly stored and cared for, it lasts multiple summers. This float lets you effortlessly float in the water in numerous ways and has two convenient cup holders for whatever beverages you may be enjoying.
The best pool float is the Aqua Campania Ultimate 2-in-1 Pool Float Lounge since it's a versatile pool float that will keep you and your beverages/belongings comfortable all day long.
Pool Float
Price
Weight Capacity
Seat Type
Aqua Campania Ultimate 2-in-1 Pool Float
$60
250 lbs
Sit upright or lay on back or stomach
Intex Rockin' Inflatable lounge
$30.93
220 lbs
Lay on back
Sharper Image Motorized Pool Lounger
$230
300 lbs
Sit upright
Swimline Inflatable Pool Float
$20
250 lbs
Sit upright
Summer Waves Pool Float
$7
N/A
Sit in water or lay back in water
Before purchasing a pool float, it's important to consider a few factors, such as who will be using it, how big you need it to be, where you will be using it, and what price you're willing to spend. Any options on this list are great picks -- it just depends on if you're looking for a pool float to lounge in or for fun.
Choose this pool float...
If you want...
Aqua Campania Ultimate 2-in-1 Pool Float
The best overall option
Intex Rockin' Inflatable lounge
A sturdy pool float that won't tip over
Sharper Image Motorized Pool Lounger
To be able to control where your pool float goes
Swimline Inflatable Pool Float
A kid-friendly pool float with a fun water squirter
Summer Waves Pool Float
A super cheap pool float
We chose these pool floats by research, and some of our team even used the products themselves. We compared factors like pricing, reviews (both good and bad), different features that make each pool float stand out, and various styles to sit/lay.
Pool floats are great for a pool or a calm lake, but we don't recommend using a pool float in the sea or ocean since they can be swept out. Instead, stick to more tranquil waters with little waves like pools, lakes, ponds, and rivers, and you'll be able to enjoy your pool float fully.
If you don't plan on using your pool float for some time, it's best to deflate it thoroughly and store it in a lidded container. This will keep your pool float safe from things like mold and sharp objects until you're ready to use it next.
