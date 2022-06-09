/>
X
The 5 best pool floats and lounges: Relax on the water this summer

What is the best pool float? ZDNet chose the Aqua Campania Ultimate 2-in-1 pool float. We researched and compared pricing, reviews, and features such as weight capacity and seat type to determine the top pool float as well as some other honorable mentions.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro
Woman lounging on her back on a float in the pool
Aqua Campania Ultimate 2-in-1 Pool Float Lounge
Best pool float overall
View now View at Best Buy
Woman smiling and laying on pool float in a pool
Intex Rockin' Inflatable Lounge
Best sturdy pool float
View now View at Amazon
Man sitting on pool float smiling in a pool
Sharper Image Motorized Pool Lounger
Best motorized pool float
View now View at Walmart
Two kids laughing on pool floats with squirt guns in a pool
Swimline Inflatable Pool Float with Water Squirter
Best pool float for kids
View now View at Amazon
Woman smiling and sitting in a pool float in a pool
Summer Waves Inflatable Chill-Out Lounge
Best budget pool float
View now View at Amazon

Enjoying the water is great, but sometimes, you don't always want to be swimming. If you'd rather lounge around the pool or lake, a pool float is the way to go.

The best pool floats allow you to read, tan, or sip a cold beverage comfortably while enjoying the water and the sun. So, we've rounded up the best of the best pool floats to elevate your next pool or lake day.

Aqua Campania Ultimate 2-in-1 Pool Float Lounge

Best pool float overall
Woman lounging on her back on a float in the pool
Aqua Campania

Features: 250 lbs weight limit | Soft mesh | 3 cupholders

The best pool float is the Aqua Campania 2-in-1 float lounge since it offers multiple ways to relax and is the highest-rated pool float on Amazon. You can lounge on your back with an adjustable backrest or turn the float over and lay on your stomach to tan. There is also plenty of room for beverages or sunscreen since there are three cupholders and a separately attached caddy.

Pros:

  • Adjustable backrest to customize how you lounge
  • Separate caddy for extra storage
  • Can flip lounge over to a flat float position for tanning

Cons:

  • Taller folks might find this float to be on the shorter side 
View now at Best BuyView now at TargetView now at Amazon

Intex Rockin' Inflatable Lounge

Best sturdy pool float
Woman smiling and laying on pool float in a pool
Intex

Features: 220 lbs weight limit | 2 air chambers | 1 cup holder

You may want to float in a pool but not necessarily get wet. In that case, this Intex Rockin' Inflatable lounge is a sturdy option that won't flip over. Its two air chambers provide that durability and allow you to float about a foot above the water, ensuring you won't get wet.

Pros:

  • Two air chambers make it super sturdy so that it won't tip over in the water
  • Long and wide float

Cons:

  • Hard to paddle around because of its height
View now at AmazonView now at Wayfair View now at Target

Sharper Image Motorized Pool Lounger

Best motorized pool float
Man sitting on pool float smiling in a pool
Sharper Image

Features: 300 lbs weight capacity | 66W motors | 3-blade propellers

This product is for you if you're ever floated away from your group because of a pool float. Sharper Image's Motorized Pool Lounger allows you to control exactly where your pool float is, thanks to a 66W motor and 3-blade propellers. The joystick controllers let you cruise at a rate of up to 3 Mph to go forward, backward, left, right, or spin 360 degrees.

Pros:

  • Control where your float goes
  • Cushioned and comfortable

Cons:

  • It can be a bit difficult to set up
  • Very expensive for a pool float
View now at WalmartView now at Sharper ImageView now at ebay

Swimline Inflatable Pool Float with Water Squirter

Best pool float for kids
Two kids laughing on pool floats with squirt guns in a pool
Swimline

Features: 250 lbs weight capacity | Attached squirt gun | For ages 4 and up

The kids in your life will love this Swimline Inflatable Pool float that's shaped like a UFO. And, it has a water squirter they can control while they are in the float to squirt people with water, making pool days much more fun (maybe not for the adults, though).

Pros:

  • Fun UFO design kids will love
  • The water squirter is perfect for kids

Cons:

  • The squirt gun doesn't squirt water very far 
View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at Target

Summer Waves Inflatable Chill-Out Lounge

Best budget pool float
Woman smiling and sitting in a pool float in a pool
Summer Waves

Features: 2 cup holders | Included repair patch | 2 handles

The Summer Waves pool float is an extremely budget-friendly option since it's only $7. While it's cheap, it's also easy to blow it up yourself without a pump, and when properly stored and cared for, it lasts multiple summers. This float lets you effortlessly float in the water in numerous ways and has two convenient cup holders for whatever beverages you may be enjoying.

Pros:

  • Super inexpensive
  • Easy to blow up -- no pump needed

Cons:

  • The bottom part is prone to ripping
  • It can get uncomfortable after hours of use
View now at AmazonView now at Walmart

What is the best pool float?

The best pool float is the Aqua Campania Ultimate 2-in-1 Pool Float Lounge since it's a versatile pool float that will keep you and your beverages/belongings comfortable all day long. 

Pool Float

Price

Weight Capacity

Seat Type

Aqua Campania Ultimate 2-in-1 Pool Float

$60

250 lbs

Sit upright or lay on back or stomach

Intex Rockin' Inflatable lounge

$30.93

220 lbs

Lay on back

Sharper Image Motorized Pool Lounger

$230

300 lbs

Sit upright

Swimline Inflatable Pool Float

$20

250 lbs

Sit upright

Summer Waves Pool Float

$7

N/A

Sit in water or lay back in water

Which pool float is right for you?

Before purchasing a pool float, it's important to consider a few factors, such as who will be using it, how big you need it to be, where you will be using it, and what price you're willing to spend. Any options on this list are great picks -- it just depends on if you're looking for a pool float to lounge in or for fun.

Choose this pool float...

If you want...

Aqua Campania Ultimate 2-in-1 Pool Float

The best overall option

Intex Rockin' Inflatable lounge

A sturdy pool float that won't tip over

Sharper Image Motorized Pool Lounger

To be able to control where your pool float goes

Swimline Inflatable Pool Float

A kid-friendly pool float with a fun water squirter 

Summer Waves Pool Float

A super cheap pool float

How did we choose these pool floats?

We chose these pool floats by research, and some of our team even used the products themselves. We compared factors like pricing, reviews (both good and bad), different features that make each pool float stand out, and various styles to sit/lay.

Can you use a pool float in a lake or ocean?

Pool floats are great for a pool or a calm lake, but we don't recommend using a pool float in the sea or ocean since they can be swept out. Instead, stick to more tranquil waters with little waves like pools, lakes, ponds, and rivers, and you'll be able to enjoy your pool float fully.

How do you store a pool float for the winter?

If you don't plan on using your pool float for some time, it's best to deflate it thoroughly and store it in a lidded container. This will keep your pool float safe from things like mold and sharp objects until you're ready to use it next. 

Are there alternative pool floats to consider?

Here are a few other options to look into:

Intex 58292EU Canopy Inflatable

 $156 at Amazon

Bestway - CoolerZ Tropical Breeze

 $238 at Walmart

Aqua Original 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock Pool Float

 $17 at Amazon

Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float

 $37 at Amazon

