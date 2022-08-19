'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Even though summer may be coming to an end, the weather is starting to cool down and you may want to spend more time cooking outside or simply maintaining your manicured yard. You can enjoy these outdoor appliances all year round, now for a discounted price. We've rounded up the best Outdoor deals from Amazon, Lowe's, and Wayfair so you can end the summer with a fresh yard and fresh food using fresh new appliances.
Must read:
If you're a self-proclaimed lawn landscaper or a clean lawn enthusiast, you don't want to miss out on this deal on a very efficient lawn mower. On sale starting now, the Ego Power+ Cordless Lawn Mower is battery powered and gets an hour of run time on just a single charge when you use the recommended 6V 7.5 Ah ARC Lithium battery. Perfect for multitasking, the Ego Power+ has an adjustable self-propel speed ranging from .9 mph and 3.1 mph and a 3-in-1 mulching, bagging, and side discharge function. If you're a control freak about your grass, this mower puts the control in your hands with the Touch Drive Self-Propelled technology, making your touch the machine's boss– not the other way around.
With this Cordless Trimmer, the usual fumes and chords and hassle of trimming your hedges and bushes disappear along with the excess greenery. Instead of a chord, the trimmer employs a dual line auto feed head with a 0.065-inch line able to cut a 12-inch row of grass or hedge. Operating with a 2.0 Ah (included) battery, you can get up to an hour of use with just a single charge.
Say goodbye to summer and blade jams with this deal on a dual cordless, electric hedge trimmer. Making it easy to bash through stubborn bushes and branches, the POWERCUT™ feature allows for uninterrupted work with just the push of a button. The trimmer includes a 20-Volt lithium battery as well as an LCS 1620 charger, allowing for dependable performance when working. At six pounds and low vibration levels, the trimmer is designed for you to work long hours with less fatigue.
Ever wish you could track the fuel level or monitor how cooked meat is when grilling but don't want to get hit by smoke once you open the lid? This grill can make that wish come true. With an attached dial-in-digital control board that works in tandem with meat probes, you can check and track without ever opening the lid. Perfect for grilling chicken, fish, or game, the hardwood pellets deliver a rich and woody flavor. You can even smoke jerky with the built-in smoker. Totalling 849 square inches of total cooking surface area and 28 inches of cooking area depth (front to back), this grill allows for meals the whole family can enjoy and is a great tool for weekly meal prep. Just make sure your desired outdoor grilling area can house this grill's 55 X 52-inch dimensions.
Coming in a Royal Blue hue, this Royal Gourmet 6-burner Grill with a built-in Side Burner and Cabinet is perfect for the King (or Queen) of the Grill. Whether you're serving up a steak, salmon, or squash, this 855 square inches of cooking area is perfect for entertaining. You also don't have to wait for the burners to fire up as the one-button electronic ignition system allows for fast and even heat for your guests. With built-in temperature gauge monitors, you don't have to worry about constantly checking the grill as you socialize or enjoy the outdoors. Equipped with a one-button startup and a removable grease tray, this grill makes your life easier.
Occurring annually on the first Monday of September, Labor Day is a Federal US holiday that was first celebrated in 1882. Meant to celebrate American workers and their achievements, the holiday is now usually marked by sales and symbolizes the unofficial end of summer. This year, Labor Day falls on Monday, September 5th.
We comb the internet across multiple retailers and take into account a multitude of factors. First, If the product is less than 15% off, it is usually not a good deal. There are exceptions to that, such as Apple products, which are very popular but not usually on sale. Our general rule of thumb is that it has to be at least 15% off.
Additionally, we check over the past six months on any item we think it's a great deal to make sure that you truly are getting a great deal. Anything that has been price-gouged to appear like a deal, where they raise the price a few days before and drop it back down to the "deal" the day of, has not been included on this list. We want to make sure that you get the best deal for these items.
While sales do take place on the actual Labor Day date, as with Independence Day and Memorial Day sales, you can expect deals and sales to start early leading up to the holiday and end a bit after the holiday.