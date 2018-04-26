11 Bio-inspired robots that walk, wiggle, and soar like the real things

The biological model for the BionicWheelBot is the flic-flac spider (cebrennus rechenbergi), which lives on the edge of the Sahara and was discovered by a bionics professor, Ingo Rechenberg.

The flic-flac can walk like a regular spider, but it can also propel itself by somersaulting. The bimodal locomotion makes it well-adapted to its environment. On even ground, it's twice as fast in rolling mode. But when terrain is uneven, normal eight-legged walking is faster.

Festo's BionicWheelBot is able to bend its legs to make its body a wheel. In rolling mode, the robot is far faster than most legged robots. But thanks to those legs, it can also traverse difficult terrain when necessary.

The robot has no practical application yet, but Festo's models could help equip future platforms with amazingly adaptable locomotion.