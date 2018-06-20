11 delivery robots that will soon carry food and packages to your door

A robot named Deli (short for "Delicious Delivery") has been in development by Woowa Brothers, a team out of Korea University, since July.

The project is actually an iterative step toward a more capable robot. Deli is being designed specifically to deliver food in indoor environments, such as food courts.

A second stage of development will produce a robot capable of delivery in compound environments.

Ultimately, the Woowa Brothers team will build an autonomous robot capable of handling sidewalks and city streets, which is the holy grail of driverless delivery.