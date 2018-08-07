15 amazing tech gadgets you need for your home office

Fujitsu's ScanSnap iX500 scanner is a valuable addition to any home office setup.

The scanner, suitable for both PC and Mac users, fits snugly on your desk and can be used to wirelessly scan documents to computer systems, mobile devices, or the cloud.

ScanSnap is capable of 25ppm color scanning, PDF creation, and comes with Nuance.

Price: $529

Via: Fujitsu