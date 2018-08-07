15 amazing tech gadgets you need for your home office

Hardware
If you're like me and your desk tends to become cluttered on a daily basis, an organizer such as the Cyanics iStick could be a great addition to your home office. The iStick is a stylish desk accessory which not only includes compartments for stationary storage but also USB ports for mobile device charging.
Price: $34.99
Via: Amazon
Price: $34.99
Fujitsu's ScanSnap iX500 scanner is a valuable addition to any home office setup.
The scanner, suitable for both PC and Mac users, fits snugly on your desk and can be used to wirelessly scan documents to computer systems, mobile devices, or the cloud.
ScanSnap is capable of 25ppm color scanning, PDF creation, and comes with Nuance.
Price: $529
Via: Fujitsu
Price: $529
Something that many of us find useful, especially if you're working with global teams or are part of an international business, is a way to keep track of different time zones worldwide.
Consider investing in a set of wall clocks which display the local time in cities across the world that are relevant to you.
Via: Amazon UK | US alternative
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
These days, remote working requires access to a multitude of devices, including smartphones and tablets. In order to keep them charged, consider investing in a USB wall charger, such as the Anker PowerPort 10.
The product comes with 10 USB outlets for charging and will automatically detect the best voltage level for each device. The Anker PowerPort 10 has been awarded the DOE 6 standard for energy efficiency.
Price: $39.99
Via: Anker
Price: $39.99
If paperwork is a common sight in your home office, in the days of rampant identity theft, you may wish to ensure no-one rooting in your bins is able to take away sensitive data for nefarious ends.
Azumic's wide roller stamp can cover sensitive information and the ink roller dries quickly, saving you time and effort in comparison to a paper shredder.
Price: $15.99
Via: Amazon
Price: $15.99
An efficient workflow requires concentration and a lack of clutter -- and so any product which can help you achieve this goal should be considered for the modern home office. Meet CableDrop: a simple, mountable cable organizer system which can be placed depending on how your desk and devices are organized.
Price: $9.95
Via: Amazon
Price: $9.95
One of my office must-haves is the Anker four-port USB hub. This particular model, designed for Macs, notebooks, and the Surface Pro, can extend the capabilities of your PC by offering a way to connect multiple USB-based devices to one port. However, it is worth noting that the product has not been designed for charging purposes.
Price: $9.99
Via: Amazon
Price: $9.99
Sometimes, one PC just isn't enough -- and if you are a power user when it comes to the number of computer systems you use in your home office, the IOGEAR DVI KVMP Switch could be an excellent addition.
The IOGEAR DVI KVMP Switch, which is hot-swappable, can support and control up to four USB DVI systems and allows hotkey switching between KVM, peripherals, and ports.
Price: $150
Via: Amazon
Price: $150
Home office users who switch between laptop and tower setups often invest in a docking station for additional flexibility. The Unitek dual-display universal docking station, which includes dual video, audio Input/Output, Gigabit Ethernet and two USB 3.0 ports, supports both HDMI and VGA displays and a wide range of laptop brands and systems.
Price: $79.99
Via: Amazon
Price: $79.99
There are few of us who haven't, at one stage or another, managed to spill food or crumbs over a keyboard. Over time, dust often accrues, too, and so having a means to clean off muck without resorting to liquid means can be useful.
Weilai Magic cleaning gel, for example, is a reusable soft glue which can be pressed into a keyboard to gently lift away debris.
Price: $10.99
Via: Amazon
Price: $10.99
The original Packed Pixels display was an excellent way to add additional screen space and mini-monitors to your PC. The USB-powered fold-out system is lightweight and stylish, and I enjoyed the additional screen space I was given when I used the device on a MacBook.
Packed Pixels is now in its second evolution and a new version is coming out soon.
Price: $TBD
Via: Packed Pixels
Price: $TBD
The Tryone Gooseneck tablet stand is a flexible product which can be used to mount a tablet from between 4 and 10.6 inches in width. If you're looking to keep your tablet out of the way but available for content streaming or web calls, this could be a good investment for your home office.
Price: $17.99
Via: Amazon
Price: $17.99
There's little worse than accidentally knocking over your morning coffee all over an expensive PC. If you're as clumsy as I, a clip-on cup holder might be a worthy investment to keep your drinks well away from important electronics -- while remaining close to hand.
Price: $10.36
Via: Amazon
Price: $10.36
An essential item in the home office of photographers who utilize Adobe Lightroom is the Loupedeck. The keyboard-style accessory can be used in Lightroom to edit photos, reducing mass-edits and workflow time by replacing mouse movements with buttons, bars, switches, and gauges.
Price: €229
Via: Loupedeck
Price: €229
Coffee, or at least caffeine in some form, is a must-have for many of us before the workday begins. If you are passionate about your coffee, you may want to consider the Breville smart grinder pro, a grinder with 60 presets depending on your preferences.
Price: $199.99
Via: Amazon
Price: $199.99
