A peak inside NextDC’s S2 data centre

This is a model of the building, the easiest way to explain the engineering behind the facility.

In simple terms, it is a building of two halves: The eastern half is all full of infrastructure -- that's plants and equipment that power the facility and keep it up and running and operational; the western half is all data halls -- customer racks.

"What's interesting about this, it's a bit like a bee's nest, a whole bunch of consistent holes in the building, that's because we pre-built all of our infrastructure, all of our rotary UPS infrastructure, all of our diesel generators, our electrical infrastructure," Martin explained.

"We built them on skids and simply slid them into the building -- it was a plug and play style of expansion with the building."

Most of the previous buildings have been built and the diesels have been rolled in, provisioned inside the building, and the electrical equipment has been brought in and then similarly installed.

"We actually did something similar in Brisbane in B2 but that infrastructure was actually on the roof of the building rather from the side, and we also did something similar in P2 in Perth. But this is the first time we've actually installed the infrastructure from the side of the building," NextDC chief sales officer Adam Scully added.

The idea is that as the facility increases, the company can slot in more supporting infrastructure as required.