Anker unveils Power IQ 3.0 smartphone, tablet and laptop charger

10 super sweet laptops that come with Linux pre-installed
If you're a Windows user, there's tremendous choice when it comes to laptops. And sure, you can install Linux. But if you want to buy a laptop with Linux pre-installed and supported ...
Anker's new PowerPort+ Atom III (Two Port) charger is the first charger to be powered by Anker's proprietary PowerIQ 3.0 chips, making the USB-C port compatible with both Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, giving it broad support.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion