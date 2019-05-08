Anker unveils Power IQ 3.0 smartphone, tablet and laptop charger

1 of 7
  • a1.jpg

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • a2.jpg

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • a3.jpg

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • a4.jpg

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • a5.jpg

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • a6.jpg

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • a7.jpg

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 7

Anker's new PowerPort+ Atom III (Two Port) charger is the first charger to be powered by Anker's proprietary PowerIQ 3.0 chips, making the USB-C port compatible with both Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, giving it broad support.

Read More Read Less

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 7

Related Topics:

Hardware PCs Servers Storage Networking Data Centers

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 3