Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, and more: Reviews round-up

Apple's iPadOS and iOS 13 make it much easier for iPad and iPhone users to share files and make backups using external storage devices. Here's our guide to some of the best options. ...
After using the iPhone 11 Pro as much as possible every day for the past week, we were ready to give Apple's phenomenal new flagship device a perfect 10 rating. Alas, the phone is not perfect, as it offers a paltry 128GB starting capacity. However, it's nearly perfect -- and while some may put the high price down as a con in reviews, when you use a tool for many hours a day it is pretty easy to justify $1,000 price to get work done without any compromises.
For more see: iPhone 11 Pro review: Apple scores near perfect 10, thanks to battery life, cameras and phenomenal performance
A week after using the iPhone 11, we concluded it's the ideal phone. It's affordable in today's market, where $1,000 phones reign supreme. It's a perfect size. It's fast. It has an ultra-wide-angle camera and another camera that can capture stunning photos at night. The iPhone 11 is, without a doubt, the best iPhone for most users.
For more see: iPhone 11 review: The best iPhone for most people
Even at the entry level price, the XPS 15 7590 is an expensive laptop. Boost the configuration with an OLED screen, plus plenty of RAM and SSD storage, and you're looking at a serious price tag. For that money, we think Dell should provide more connectivity options. Still, if you can afford the specifications you want, you'll get a powerful laptop with a superb screen, plenty of internal storage, good battery life and a very robust design.
For more see: Dell XPS 15 7590 review: The OLED screen is the star
Squeezing a 14-inch screen into a chassis that's only a shade over 1kg is a real feat, especially as the 7th generation model adds business-friendly features like Eye Care mode, PrivacyGuard and PrivacyAlert alongside really good speakers. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon has always carried a premium price, and obviously the more options you add, the higher the cost. Think carefully about the 4K screen option: it might sound alluring, but you'll sacrifice touch support and PrivacyGuard, and it's a real drain on the battery.
For more see: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen) review: A top-quality 14-inch business ultraportable, with excellent security features
This is not your run-of-the-mill laptop: as well as its main screen, it sports a half-size secondary screen and display capability on the touchpad. It's easy to applaud the aspiration behind the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581, but we're not certain the end result is any better than having a second monitor. The trade-offs -- a wrist-rest free keyboard, relocated touchpad, reduced battery life, added laptop weight -- don't seem like a fair exchange.
For more see: Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581 review: Unique design, but beware the trade-offs
Fitbit continues to refine the hardware and while the improvements are not too significant, the slight design changes improve the look and feel of the Versa 2. We liked the single button to toggle the display and enable Amazon Alexa, but would like to see swipes used to go back rather than button presses. The Versa 2 is clearly better than the first generation and the price is reasonable for a very capable wearable device.
For more see: Fitbit Versa 2 review: Buy it for its outstanding sleep and health tracking, not for its limited smartwatch functionality
The new Garmin Vivoactive 4 launches at $349.99 in 40mm and 45mm sizes. For the past few weeks, we've been testing the slate stainless steel black model in 45mm and we've actually come to like the Vivoactive 4 a bit more than the Forerunner 245 Music we tested earlier this year. The Vivoactive 4 is essentially a touchscreen model of the Forerunner 245 Music, with a slightly larger display and some slight differences in functions.
For more see: Garmin Vivoactive 4 review: Touchscreen, advanced health tracking, golf, music, and more
This laptop packs a punch, thanks to its high-end Core i7 processor and discrete AMD Radeon Pro graphics. The option for a 1TB SSD should suit creatives who need plenty of storage, while a full-size Ethernet port is also welcome. It's a shame the lid isn't more robust, the SIM card slot is not covered, and the screen doesn't hinge to 180 degrees. But this laptop's biggest problem is that if you run it at full tilt with the 4K screen at high brightness, it won't last long on battery power.
For more see: HP ZBook 14u G6 Mobile Workstation review: Slim and speedy, with a bright 4K screen
We were pleasantly surprised with the Xidu PhilPad 2-in-1 tablet. Some Microsoft Surface clones do not seem to perform too well. Apps lag, the response is slow, and the whole experience is a drag. This 2-in-1 tablet is rather good for mobile workers. And, at under $400, this stylish looking 2-in-1 won't completely break your budget.
For more see: Xidu PhilPad tablet hands-on: A well-performing, low-cost Microsoft Surface clone
If you're looking for a seriously tough tablet that can run graphically demanding software, DT Research's DT340T is worth considering. You'll need to specify the discrete Nvidia GPU, which adds to an already hefty price tag -- especially if you also bump up the RAM, SSD storage and battery capacity. There are plenty of options and accessories, but beware the expense: our high-end review package will cost you over five thousand dollars.
For more see: DT Research DT340T review: A versatile but expensive military-grade tablet
Logitech is particularly targeting 'creatives' and coders with its new mouse and keyboard. So while the price of the new MX mouse and keyboard might well make your IT manager look twice, they will prove particularly useful for power users who want quick shortcuts to speed up their work, and people who regularly switch between a laptop and desktop PC in the office.
For more see: Logitech MX Master 3 and MX Keys, hands on: Logitech reinvents the (mouse) wheel
The Sonos One (Gen 2) is available now in black or white for $199. We were very impressed by the quality of the Sonos One and at $199 it may be the best-sounding speaker you can find for this price. After spending a couple of weeks with a second generation Sonos One, we may be adding Sonos speakers to our Christmas wish list.
For more see: Sonos One (Gen 2) review: AirPlay 2 with Amazon and Google assistants make this a rocking speaker
This robot vacuum brings all of the amazing functionality we saw on earlier S6 and S5 models, with mopping capability removed. It also has an improved sleek black design and an updated drive train that backs it off obstacles. We were extremely satisfied with the Roborock S4 and at $400 we highly recommend this for businesses and homes who want to eliminate one chore in the house.
For more see: Roborock S4 robot vacuum review: Updated design takes on obstacles as it thoroughly cleans
Many commute a few miles to work from within cities and the Blix Vika+ may be the perfect, affordable solution for those looking to minimise storage requirements, while offering flexibility with a modular racking system. We were very pleased with the quality and performance of the Blix Vika+. With the right setup, it is a perfect solution for commuters and also available at a very reasonable price.
For more see: Blix Vika+ electric bike review: Foldable, affordable, high quality transport for urban commuters
