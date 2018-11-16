Apple products you shouldn't buy (November 2018 edition)

Is your old Mac feeling its age? Have boot times spiraled from seconds to minutes? Are you starting to think that it might be time to buy a new Mac? Not so fast! Here's how you can give your ...
Guidance: Probably not going to see a refresh this year, so it's worth it if you feel like paying top dollar or last year's tech.
Apple's 5th-generation Apple TV 4K, built around the A10X Fusion processor and coming with a choice of 32GB or 64GB of storage, was last updated over a year ago. It's still a great device, but the starting price of $179 feels hefty for something over a year old.
Don't be confused between this and the 4th-generation Apple TV (without the 4K branding) is also still for sale. This was first released October 2015.
Hardware last updated: The 5th-generation Apple TV 4K was launched September 2017
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Guidance: It's hard to recommend buying a computer that's over a year old.
No matter how much Apple's new "Behind the Mac" ads try to convince me that Macs have a longer lifespan than a PC, I still find it hard to recommend people spend top dollar on technology that's over a year old.
Hardware last updated: June 2017, with the refresh bringing with it Intel Kaby Lake processors, updated displays, and faster SSDs storage
Guidance: Steer clear!
As the iPhone gets bigger, the case of the iPad mini gets weaker. This is doubly so if the OLED iPhone 8 ships with the rumored 5.8-inch display.
The iPad mini is also getting old, with the September 2016 update being only a storage bump.
There are also some pretty strong rumors that suggest Apple is getting ready to drop the iPad mini from its line up.
Hardware last updated: Storage options and price tweaks March 2017, but underlying product based on the iPad mini from September 2015
Guidance: Buy now and you might regret it when a newer version drops.
With rumors of updated AirPods continuing to make the rounds, now may not be the time to shell out $159 on Apple's wireless earphones.
There are also a whole raft of other cheaper earphones out there that are worth taking a look at.
Hardware last updated: Launched December 2016
Guidance: Old, but still works, but expensive for what it is now.
This one is tricky. The hardware of the iPod touch was last updated back in July 2015, which means that by modern standards it's getting quite long in the tooth. However, the July 2017 price cut means that it's a better deal than it was a few weeks ago.
Personally, I'd see what happens at the next iPhone launch. It's quite possible that the price cut was a way for Apple to clear stock of the 6th-generation models before making an update. Or it may be a way to clear stock before killing it off altogether.
Either way, I'd wait and see what happens later this year.
Hardware last updated: Storage options and price tweaks July 2017, but underlying product based on the iPod touch from July 2015
Guidance: Avoid unless you have to.
Once the apex of Apple's computer line, the Mac Pro is now a dinosaur.
Now that Apple has confirmed that there won't be a new Mac Pro until next year (presumably so as not to cannibalize iMac Pro sales), I think that the old Mac Pro should be off everyone's list (unless you absolutely rely on it and you have to replace one that's been taken out of action).
Hardware last updated: Price cut April 2017, but the Mac Pro has been unchanged since December 2013
Guidance: Buy something cheaper that will last you longer!
I would never buy another Lightning cable from Apple, as there are far better alternatives on offer from companies such as Anker, Amazon, Nomad, and Paracable.
The only time I recommend buying an Apple cable is if you want USB-C fast charging capability on the iPhone X or iPhone 8. Only the genuine Apple cable is currently compatible with this feature (some more unscrupulous sellers may claim to support fast charging, but they don't).
Status: Too expensive
While Apple carried out a big refresh of its hardware lineup in September and October, refreshing the iPhones, iPad Pro, and some of the Macs, there are plenty of other Apple products you should avoid buying in the run up to the holidays.
