Apple products you shouldn't buy (November 2018 edition)

Guidance: Probably not going to see a refresh this year, so it's worth it if you feel like paying top dollar or last year's tech.

Apple's 5th-generation Apple TV 4K, built around the A10X Fusion processor and coming with a choice of 32GB or 64GB of storage, was last updated over a year ago. It's still a great device, but the starting price of $179 feels hefty for something over a year old.

Don't be confused between this and the 4th-generation Apple TV (without the 4K branding) is also still for sale. This was first released October 2015.

Hardware last updated: The 5th-generation Apple TV 4K was launched September 2017