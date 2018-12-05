Apricorn Aegis Fortress L3 portable storage drive

Is your old Mac feeling its age? Have boot times spiraled from seconds to minutes? Are you starting to think that it might be time to buy a new Mac? Not so fast! Here's how you can give your ...
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
If you're looking for a fast, ultra-rugged, secure encrypted portable storage drive that's available in both HDD and SSD flavors, look no further than Apricorn's new Aegis Fortress L3.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion