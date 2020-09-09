Azure Synapse Analytics data lake features: up close

Though still in public preview, Synapse Analytics has added a slew of new data lake features features based on Apache Spark, to the platform.

But it's much more than that. With Synapse Studio, Synapse Analytics' browser-based development environment, a slew of capabilities come together. With the help of this tool, Synapse combines not only data warehouse and data lake; but also data engineering and data science; BI and AI; cluster computing and server-less computing; T-SQL and Spark SQL; notebooks and scripts; Python, Scala and C#.

I created this gallery for two purposes: as a show-and-tell for readers to understand the public preview features in the service, but also to structure my own learning and understanding of them.

All of the code and work here is based on examples from Microsoft, but the hands-on work and screenshots are original.