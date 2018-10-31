Best gifts for co-workers under $50 on Amazon

First look at Apple's new second-generation Apple Pencil.
The Fisher Space Pen is a retractable, pressurized pen designed to work flawlessly in zero gravity aboard the first manned Apollo mission in 1968. Although there are now various models at different price points, this particular one sits in The Museum of Modern Art's permanent collection as a symbol of American industrial design. It'd make a perfect gift for any space or art-obsessed co-worker, or even just a co-worker who'd appreciated a pen with a bit of history to it.
Amazon's Smart Plug basically adds Alexa voice control to any outlet, so you can schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on or off automatically. It's simple to set up and use -- just plug it in, open the Alexa app, and start using your voice. No smart home hub required. If you get it for a co-worker, they'll be able to control their devices at home remotely while they're in the office.
This is for that co-worker who always spills their coffee at their desk. It'll allow them to enjoy their favorite hot beverage from a ceramic mug, rather than a plasticky travel tumbler, but it also has a silicone boot and spill-resistant lid -- so it's an essentially a sippy cup, but for adults.
It's an umbrella that lights up like a lightsaber. What's not to like? Your Star Wars-loving co-worker will have the coolest umbrella in the office, hands down.
There's always that one co-worker who always complains about the A/C or cold temps. Shut them up for good with a personal space heater they can discreetly keep by their desk.
Know a germaphobe? Then get them this UV-C light that promises to kill 99.9 percent of bacteria while keeping a phone charged all at the same time.
Introduce your co-worker to the Alexa ecosystem with Amazon's most popular, budget-friendly Echo device: Echo Dot. They can use it to ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.
Know a co-worker who'd appreciate a practical gift that helps them stay organized? Then they might appreciate this three-pack of colorful "taco" cord keepers made of durable vegan leather.
Warning: Only get this for your co-worker on the condition that they won't blare tunes in the office and annoy the heck out of you. It's a neat little JBL speaker they can hang from their keychain to get 10 hours of wireless Bluetooth streaming. It's even IPX7-rated waterproof.
This is Amazon's most popular Fire tablet. It comes with a 7-inch screen, has built-in Alexa, and can be used for everything from reading books to browsing the web. It'd be a great gift for anyone.
Does your co-worker constantly ask to borrow your iPhone charging cable? Then get them this little doohickey. They can carry it on their keychain so they'll never be caught without a charging cable again. It comes in nine different colors, too.
Co-workers who are constantly losing their keys or wallets are the worst. But with Tile, you'll no longer have to spend forever helping them look for their stuff. It uses Bluetooth and a crowdsourcing technology to help people locate their lost or misplaced items.
The co-worker who has a gazillion frayed cords -- from Lightning cables to MacBook charging cables -- will be amazed at the power of Sugru, a moldable glue that sets strong by turning into silicone rubber. They can use it to fix, bond, and seal cords, among many other things.
Philips is known for its Hue lights, but did you know it also makes a light alarm clock? This lamp is a "clinically proven" light therapy device and alarm clock combo designed to improve your sleep, energy, and well-being. Get it for a co-worker who has trouble getting out of bed in the morning or who is suffering from the wintertime blues this holiday season.
The Rabbit Charger Duo will secure to any standard duplex outlet and can simultaneously charge two devices at the same time. Plus, with its 28-inch retractable cable, it'll eliminate cord messes. It's ideal for someone who always has multiple devices on them in need of charging.
This is great for Apple Watch Series 4 owners. It's a retro watch stand designed to look like the old 1998 iMac. When your co-worker places their Apple Watch in the stand, they'll be able to enjoy the nostalgic feel of using an older Mac monitor. Perfect for any Apple fanboys (or girls).
If you have a co-worker who travels a lot and owns an Apple Watch, consider the Recharge 1000 and travel case, which will allow them to neatly use their Apple Watch charging cable while storing and safely charging their watch. Neat!
Smartphones that wirelessly charge are fast becoming the new norm, and so a fast-charging wireless pad is a safe gift, especially if it's an attractive one such as this iOttie charge in ivory.
This roll-up pouch is handmade from genuine premium leather and is designed to keep cables from becoming a tangled mess. Get it for a co-worker who is constantly pulling out a ball of cords, wires, and adapters from their purse or backpack.
A low or nearly dead battery is annoying for anyone. Save your co-worker the stress of finding an outlet by giving them this rechargeable 3,000mAh universal battery that'll allow them to charge all their mobile devices, such as a smartphone, smartwatch, and more
There are a lot of these types of devices on Amazon, but this one is well-rated and recommended by Amazon. It essentially lets you charge up without the hassle of multiple chargers, as it recognizes many charging protocols, works with several devices, and is fitted with UK, EU, AU, CN, and US plugs. Get it for a co-worker who loves to travel abroad.
This USB-C wall charger houses five ports and promises simultaneous multi-device charging at high speed. It's perfect for that geeky co-worker who has a slew of mobile devices -- from phones to laptops - that they'd like to charge at once.
Can you tell we think charging accessories would be a hit with co-workers? Well, here's another to consider: A compact, easy-to-carry travel case from Mophie that charges wearables and protects devices at the same time. It contains a rechargeable 1,400mAh universal battery.
Got a co-worker interested in becoming a cord-cutter? Then get them Amazon's latest Fire TV Stick. They can stream from all their favorite apps in 4K, plus get access to Alexa voice control.
What about that co-worker who loves Marvel movies and PC gaming? Then they might appreciate this officially-licensed Captain America gaming keyboard. It's a bit of a quirk gift, but if you're bored of chargers and cable organizers, this might be the gift idea to go with this holiday season.
This little BB-8 unit is perfect for Star Wars nerds. It fits right in a standard cupholder and plugs into a 12V vehicle power adapter (cigarette lighter). The head rotates and makes sound, but more importantly, it comes with 2 2.1A USB charging ports, so it'll charge your co-worker's devices.
If your co-worker loves to tinker with computers, get them the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B. It features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy capabilities. Just make your co-worker promise to show you what sort of creations they come up with when they get around to seeing what this thing can do.
For those of you with co-workers who hate tech but love anything rose gold, look no further than this modern desktop accessory kit, which includes scissors, tape dispenser, stapler, pencil cup, Monterey ballpoint pens, and large binder clips. It's like a cute office supply starter pack.
You really can't go wrong with a nice journal or notebook, but the Bullet Journal is especially cool. If you don't know how the organizational system works, see this $14 book here. It will teach you (or your co-worker) how to do bullet journaling. It doubles as a creative outlet.
We all have that one disgusting co-worker who has crumbs all over their desk. Give them this battery-operated mini vacuum cleaner. It cleans up crumbs, dirt, eraser residue, and other debris. It can even be used to clean a computer keyboard or crumbs on a car seat.
Looking for an affordable alternative to Apple AirPods, but don't want a dorky Bluetooth headset? Then check out this modern Bluetooth earbud. Your co-worker will be able to discreetly listen to tunes, answer calls, and more, while still keeping one ear free for other tasks.
If you know a co-worker who is organized to the max, then they'll love this label maker. It's like the king of label makers, with user-friendly templates and memory for up to 30 labels.
PopSockets are a cute little gift for your co-worker. They can attach it to the back of almost any mobile device to instantly transform its capabilities. It works as a phone or tablet grip and makes it easier to take photos, text, watch media, and even wrap up cords.
This gift idea is pretty basic: It's a 17-watt mug warmer for use with coffee, tea, hot cocoa, and more. We think it'll suit any co-worker who is a huge fan of drinking hot beverages in the office.
If you know a co-worker who owns an Echo device, they might appreciate these Echo accessory buttons. They can be used with, say, the Jeopardy! skill -- basically adding an interactive way to play the game through a compatible Echo device.
Here's a universal remote attachment for the Amazon Fire TV remote, Roku remote, or any IR remote. The Sideclick will let your co-worker more easily control the basic functions of their TV, receiver, sound bar, blu ray, and streaming media player all-in-one
Shopping for co-workers is rough. You don't want to spend a lot, but you also don't want to be a cheapskate. And, hopefully, you want to get something they'll like. To make the holidays less stressful this year, we've done the hard work for you and found the perfect, budget-friendly gifts. You're welcome.
