Best gifts for co-workers under $50 on Amazon

The Fisher Space Pen is a retractable, pressurized pen designed to work flawlessly in zero gravity aboard the first manned Apollo mission in 1968. Although there are now various models at different price points, this particular one sits in The Museum of Modern Art's permanent collection as a symbol of American industrial design. It'd make a perfect gift for any space or art-obsessed co-worker, or even just a co-worker who'd appreciated a pen with a bit of history to it.

