Best gifts: Top tech gadgets of 2018

Virtual and augmented reality applications are now becoming part of the home, and with increased popularity, consumer VR headsets have become the next big thing.

The $550 HTC Vive is one of the flagship devices in this arena. The kit includes a 360-degree controller and headset as well as two bases to set up a room for virtual reality applications.

Over 2800 SteamVR games are currently available.

