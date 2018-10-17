 '

Best gifts: Top tech gadgets of 2018

Here are ZDNet's top choices for technology gifts, gadgets, and accessories over the holiday season.

SeniTurn

SeniTurn is a simple $31 accessory which could increase safety while cycling or running. The device is worn around the wrist and middle finger and automatically lights up when your hand is raised, such as when turning left or right on a road.

See it now: Firebox

Caption by: Charlie Osborne

